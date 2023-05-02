Entertainment
Hollywood Writers Guild of America writers go on strike for the first time in 15 years
Thousands of film and TV writers head to the picket lines on Tuesday to fight for pay raises and other perks – forcing the four major late-night shows to halt production.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced that its 11,500 screenwriter members in California, New York and other cities would refuse to work after the union and studios failed to agree on a new three-year contract after their current contract expired just after midnight.
Accordingly, “The Tonight Show” by Jimmy Fallon, “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” were all shut down.
The WGA board, which voted unanimously to call Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years, said major companies have made it difficult for writers to hold steady jobs.
The companies’ behavior created a gig economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this negotiation betrayed a commitment to further devalue the writing profession, the WGA said in a statement.
From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a daily rate in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession,” the union continued.
On the other side of the table, the trade association representing major studios and production companies, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), said it was offering writers “generous compensation increases… as well as streaming residue improvements.
The alliance, which negotiates on behalf of major players, said it was open to improving its offer “but was unwilling to do so due to the breadth of other proposals still on the table on which the guild keep insisting”.
An overwhelming majority of writers represented by the WGA voted to authorize a strike, with 98% supporting and just 2% against.
The last time Hollywood writers went on strike in 2007, the work stoppage lasted 100 days and its effects reverberated beyond the film and TV industry.
Today, streaming services have completely changed the industry, and the WGA has said the old system for paying screenwriters, including residuals, needs a complete overhaul.
The guild says showrunners of series on streaming platforms only earn 46% of the salary showrunners of broadcast series are paid and no longer benefit from post-production compensation like syndication and international licensing.
About half of writers are paid the minimum rate, an increase of about 16% from 10 years ago.
And the upfront payment has gone down and series are no longer supposed to fit into a 20+ episode broadcast season and are often produced as “limited series” or discontinued after one season.
The proliferation of so-called “minirooms” in which a small group of writers are hired to write a show’s overall plot before it’s approved for a full script has also widened writers’ pay gaps. previous years, according to WGA.
Meanwhile, studios and production companies are facing a budget crisis in order to make a profit and have cut hundreds of jobs in the process.
A strike was seen as inevitable by many in the entertainment industry, although it is unclear how long the walkout will last.
Other industry workers, such as set designers, light and audio technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and many others are expected to be affected, as well as film sets and dimming TV screens.
Many streaming services are preparing for a strike with a library of shows at their fingertips. Its effects will first be seen by viewers on late-night talk shows, like “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
In Friday’s episode, Meyers, a member of the WGA, said he supported the union’s demands but warned viewers what could happen.
It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all of the amazing non-writer staff on these shows, he said. And that would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially since we were on the heels of this terrible pandemic that has affected, not just show business, but all of us.
With post wires
