Hollywood writers launch major strike against workers’ rights | News on workers’ rights

Thousands of film and TV writers across the United States have gone on strike after negotiations for better working conditions with major studios and streamers failed to produce a deal.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) union said the strike, which began after the writers’ contract expired at midnight on Tuesday, came after six weeks of unsuccessful negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney, among others.

The WGA’s bargaining committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis facing screenwriters, said the union, which represents 11,500 screenwriters, in a press release. statement late Monday.

Corporate behavior created a labor economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this bargaining betrayed a commitment to further devalue the writing profession.

Late-night shows are expected to shut down immediately, while TV series and movies slated for release later this year and beyond could face significant delays.

The strike came after the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing studios including Disney and Netflix, said negotiations had ended without a deal.

PENCILS DOWN! The writing factory is closed. Good luck booking that scene, you’re talking about Hollywood. Goodbye Ash! #WGASstrong Caroline WGA Captain Fox (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

The strike could have potentially catastrophic effects on the American entertainment industry.

The last time Hollywood writers put down their pens and keyboards, in 2007, the strike lasted 100 days, costing the Los Angeles entertainment economy an estimated $2 billion.

This time the two sides clash as writers demand higher salaries, minimum guarantees of steady employment and a bigger share of profits from the streaming boom, while studios say they need to cut costs due to economic pressures.

Picketing is expected to begin in Los Angeles at 1 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, with similar protests in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They are not going to break this union, television writer David Slack, who has worked on Law & Order and other shows, wrote on Twitter in a post retweeted by the WGA, whose account logo now reads Writers. Guild On Strike.

If they could do without us, they would. If they could break us, they would, Slack added. They can not. They won’t. #WGAStrong.

Friction points

A major source of disagreement during the talks was the growing trend for television shows to hire fewer writers, for shorter terms, to script series.

As the talks collapsed on Monday, the WGA released a document showing it had called for the introduction of new minimum writer numbers and minimum tenures for TV shows.

The AMPTP said the WGA requiring studios to hire a set number of writers for a specified period of time, whether they were needed or not, were the main sticking points.

Another issue on the table is reworking the formula that calculates how writers get paid for streaming shows, which often stay on platforms like Netflix years after they’re written.

The Writers Guild has been around for 90 years. We negotiated contracts with studios approximately every 3 years. With or without a strike, we have reached an agreement every time. If they could do without us, they would. If they could break us, they would. They can not. They won’t. #WGASstrong David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 2, 2023

For decades, writers received residuals from every reuse of their material, such as TV reruns or DVD sales.

With streaming, writers simply receive a fixed annual payment even if their work generates a smash hit like Bridgerton or Stranger Things, streamed by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

The WGA also wants to address the future effect of artificial intelligence on writing.