5 Things to Know About the 2023 LA County Fair – Daily Report





Good times will bloom when the LA County Fair returns with its 101st iteration, dubbed “Spring into Fair: where fun grows”. “We’re celebrating all spring this year,” said Pomona Fairplex spokeswoman Renee Hernandez. “Flowers, baby animals and good weather. So we’re really trying to embrace our new spring season. Worker pressure washes a fountain Monday, May 1, 2023, as crews prepare for the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona. It will open on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Crews work Monday, May 1, 2023 in a new exhibit at the Flower and Garden Pavilion at the LA County Fair in Pomona. The fair will open on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will feature a Cinco de Mayo celebration. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Crews prepare Monday, May 1, 2023 for the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona ahead of its opening on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Workers clean up the Sky Ride Monday, May 1, 2023, as crews prepare for the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Artist Lucretia Torva works Monday, May 1, 2023 on her painting of a Pomona Queen as part of an exhibit at the Flower and Garden Pavilion at the LA County Fair in Pomona. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Crews work Monday, May 1, 2023 on the stands at the LA County Fair in Pomona ahead of its opening on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

A worker cleans up the Sky Ride as crews prepare Monday, May 1, 2023 for the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Crews set up concession stands on Monday, May 1, 2023, ahead of the start of the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

A worker stacks logs Monday, May 1, 2023, as a crew sets up a barbecue stand at the LA County Fair in Pomona. The fair, which will kick off with a Cinco de Mayo celebration, opens on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

A worker installs lights outside the Flower and Garden Pavilion Monday, May 1, 2023, as preparations are underway for the 101st LA County Fair in Pomona. The fair will open on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will feature a Cinco de Mayo celebration. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The fair will take place for the second consecutive year in spring instead of autumn. It opens Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. and will run Thursday through Sunday in May before wrapping up Memorial Day weekend. Here are five things you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds this year. 1. The box office has changed The fair will begin calendar pricing for online ticketing. Tickets will be based on the calendar date a guest plans to attend and the price will increase each weekend. “If you come to the fair earlier, the better discount you get,” Hernandez said. “So Friday, May 5, it’s $5 for Cinco de Mayo, but opening weekend is $15 and last weekend is $25 for adult tickets.” Hernandez recommends buying tickets online and early to take advantage of discounts. Tickets at the door will be $30 for adults. She said the move was to spread out the crowds throughout the month. The fair offers two types of seasonal packages: a seven-day pass for $29 that will run from May 5 through Sunday, May 14, and an any-day pass for $75, which will allow admission for all 16 days of the fair. 2. Heritage Weekends Package The fair will open with a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday and move into LatinX Weekend. “It’s going to be Cinco de Mayo’s biggest party ever,” Hernandez said. The weekend festivities will include mariachis, banda bands, traditional dancers and a celebration in Plaza de las Americas, Hernandez said. Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 will mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Weekend and feature cultural dance and music performances. The new Community Stage will feature shows from noon to 7 p.m. this weekend. “And then that same weekend, we have Black Excellence Heritage Weekend,” Hernandez said. The weekend of May 20 will be Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement recovery weekend. The “A Taste of CEEM” theme will feature food from Black-owned businesses and gospel performances on the Union Stage on May 21. 3. New exhibitions planned For the first time in the fair’s history, organizers have partnered with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to present a photography exhibit, called “You Are Here: California Photography Now.” The exhibit at the Millard Sheets Art Center will feature works by local photographers and present a range of perspectives on how to look at California. On Saturday, May 6, in Expo Hall 7, Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with Lego will premiere. The showcase will explore the evolution of animals and their “superpowers” through larger than life Lego structures. Children can also create their own sculptures on the tables outside the room. 4. The big red barn is back Cal Poly Pomona returns to the Big Red Barn with large cattle and over 100 animals in the petting zoo. Guests will see a mother pig with her piglets, cows, goats and other animals. “The Big Red Barn is such a fun place, you can see faces full of joy of all ages,” Hernandez said. Cal Poly Pomona will also offer educational programs at all barns. You can attend a cow milking demonstration. 5. Midway and rollercoasters galore Carnival operator Ray Cammack Shows will return for a 37th year and bring over 60 rides and 30 midway games. A new ride this year, the Slingshot, will put guests in a bucket and launch them into the air, Hernandez said. Thrill seekers can add halfway carnival tickets to their online admission ticket in advance. They can purchase a wristband on weekdays or weekends for $50. Wristbands will allow guests to ride rides from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and Memorial Day. About the LA County Fair Or:Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona When: From Friday 5 May to Monday 29 May Hours:5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on opening day. After that, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, plus Memorial Day, May 29. Tickets: $15 to $25 for adults; $5 to $12 for children 6 to 12 and seniors 60 and over. Parking is $17-$22. Payment:Payments for parking, admission and concert ticketing are cashless. Online purchases in advance are cheaper than admission prices. Information:countyfair.com

