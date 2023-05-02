Tonys’ First Non-Binary Actor Nominees: Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell made history Tuesday morning by becoming the first non-binary actors to be nominated for the Tony Awards.

Newell is nominated in the Supporting Actor in a Musical category for Shucked, a pop-country comedy set in a small town whose corn crop has mysteriously gone awry. They play Lulu, a whiskey distiller who encourages her naive cousin to find agricultural answers outside of their rural community, but then becomes suspicious of the Florida townsman who claims she can fix anything.

Newells co-star Kevin Cahoon, along with Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) and Jordan Donica (Lerner & Loewes Camelot) are also nominated for Supporting Role in a Musical. Shucked has nine nominations, including Best Musical, Book, Original Score, Director, Orchestrations, Scenic Design, and Sound Design.

Ghee, nominated for Lead Actor in a Musical, stars in the tap adaptation of Some Like It Hot, the 1959 hit comedy in which two musicians, after witnessing a murder, attempt to s escape the city as members of an all-girl swing band touring the country. Ghee plays Jerry, who initially adopts the name Daphne as a disguise, but comes to embrace a sense of self that touches on both identities.

Other main cast members in a musical include Ghees co-star Christian Borle, as well as Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Brian dArcy James (Into the Woods), Ben Platt ( Parade) and Colton Ryan (New York, New York). Some Like It Hot leads with 13 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Book, Original Score, Director, Choreography, Orchestrations, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Supporting Actor in a Musical and Lead Actress. support in a musical.

Tonys milestone for non-binary actors follows last year’s historic first, when Toby Marlow, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for Six with Lucy Moss, became the first non-binary person to receive a Tony nomination and win. Says Moss in their joint acceptance speech for the original music award, we wrote these songs because we wanted to give a fun voice to the women and non-binary people who are our friends, and it’s so exciting to recognize them.

Toby Marlow, right, last year became the first non-binary person to receive a Tony nomination and win for the original score to Six, written with Lucy Moss. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Because Tonys’ acting categories are gendered, non-binary and gender-nonconforming actors must choose which category they want to be considered in. In response to this demand, & Juliet performer Justin David Sullivan, who plays Juliet May’s close friend in the jukebox pop musical, completely backed out of consideration.

Because I was told I had no choice but to choose between one of two gender categories I would be eligible for, I felt I had no choice but to refrain from being considered for a nomination this season, they said in a statement in February . I couldn’t in good faith move forward denying part of my identity to conform to a system and structure that doesn’t leave room for people like me.

In an interview with Variety last week, Newell hailed Sullivans’ decision as admirable, heartbreaking and a wake-up call for the awards body. They also explained that they chose a category for themselves based on the English language. The norm has always been that a man is an actor and a woman is an actress, and I don’t like that. Because when I say that I am an actor, I mean that it is my profession, the profession that I studied, the profession that I do. Everyone who plays is an actor. It’s without sex.

Ghi she says in February what to stay in [Tonys consideration] was very intentional and thanked the producers of Some Like It Hot for the conversations they had about choosing a category. Someone else’s labels or limitations will not limit me or my ability to do anything, they said. My artistry and work will speak for themselves. What someone claims or puts forward is extra, and they’re trying to pass off someone else’s experience to me. I am here to be intentional about my ministry and my work.

There is room for all the stories to exist and be told, Ghee added. Broadway just needs to stay open for conversation to keep the options open and not just be one thing. I am grateful that conversations are taking place. As long as you keep the conversation open, that means there’s room for growth.

The 76th Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York. It will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. A first round of honors will be awarded during a pre-show presentation, which airs at 3:30 p.m. PT on Pluto TV.