



Rakhi Sawant is better known in the entertainment world for her outspoken, unfiltered nature than for the projects she stars in. The Bigg Boss celebrity has now once again spoken his mind and made headlines. And the focus of these new headline-grabbing statements is Bigg Boss 13 fame, Asim Riaz. For those who don’t know, recent reports indicated that Riaz played a pivotal role in Salman Khans Kick 2. While the film producers have slammed the reports as groundless, it seems there is a part of truth, thanks to Rakhis’ recent statement. According to the actress, Asim failed to show up for promotions for her recent song Sharabi, and she is unhappy. Read on to find out what she said. During an interaction with Zoom, Rakhi Sawant slammed Asim Riaz for not promoting his recent song opposite Malvika Raaj titled Sharabi. Calling her for missing the launch, she said in Hindi I’m very upset. My brother AB Bansal invested a lot in this song. He took some good music from her (showing Altamash Faridi). Shaikh Sajid Ali, Mudassar Khan put a lot of effort into it. (Making a song) costs a lot of money. The whole production team is upset but no one says anything. Rakhi Sawant continued, Main bowl rahi cause sab ko dhuk hai, dard hai spear pe toh aana chahiye tha. Jab aapko koi badi film mil gayi uska matlab yeh nahi ki aap chote producers ko bhul jaaye. Matlab aapka building mein falt ho jaaye toh aap apna purana jhopda bhul jaaye Aisa nahi hona chahiye. (How can Asim not promote his next music video? Just because he has a movie with a big banner doesn’t mean he has to give up on that music video. That’s not right). After a pause, she added: Theek hai kya bol sakte hai? (What can we say?) Although there’s still no official announcement from Asim Riaz in Kick 2, do you think it’s smart of him to skip the launch of his songs? What do you think of Rakhi Sawant calling him out for his absence? Let us know your thoughts on both in the comments. Must read: When Priyanka Chopra Freaked Out Over A Wardrobe Malfunction, Fearing Her Zipper Could Rip And Fall Out Of Her Dress At The 2019 Met Gala, Here’s What Happened! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

