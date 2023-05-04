Hollywood should respect its notable writers

Someone should write a movie about how Hollywood never learns.

There would be no TV shows or movies without writers, those drooling weirdos with unbridled imaginations, terrible sleep hygiene, and a love of history and language. Without his writing staff, as Stephen Colbert joked this week, “this show would be called ‘The Late Show With a Guy Rambling About Lord of the Rings and Boats for an Hour.’

Colbert is no longer on the air. Like all late-night comedies.

I better find my old Johnny Carson DVD set.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, the first work stoppage since 2007. The guild is demanding higher wages for its 11,500 members, job security and benefits improved, a bigger slice of the residue pie, protections against possible AI incursion, and overall just to be treated fairly.

In turn, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major networks and studios, said it was ready to throw a few more bucks at doodlers. But other requests, including calls for a mandatory number of writers on a production, were prohibited. So now Hollywood is on strike.

And if this drags on, it could inflict carnage on both sides.

Analysts and investors will say now is not the time to reinvent the working wheels inside Tinseltown. Network advertising is in freefall. Streaming is the dominant form of distribution, a game changer. The status quo is prudent until revenue models can be tested over time. And if every soap opera is shut down in a month, if Marvel has to delay pre-production on its next superhero extravaganza, so be it.

But this week’s strike isn’t just about Hollywood grappling with change. It is also about what has not changed — writers are still treated like second-class citizens.

Nuke the storyboards on “Succession,” for example, and all you’re left with is moody improvisation without plot lines or story arcs that may or may not be inspired by Fox News. The problem? The writers get no hype. They are taken for granted.

We commend directors as creative brains. We idolize actors. But without the scripts, there is nothing to shoot. Or as a striking writer’s sign on the picket line put it this week: “Want pages? Give us better wages!

I’m not a fan of plastered rhymes. But his sentiment is reasonable. If Robert Downey Jr. can land $20 million for a role, the people who designed the lines that come out of his lips shouldn’t have to consider side hustles at Skip the Dishes between writing jobs. Hollywood writers are like the bean farmers who supply Starbucks: they’re anonymous, hardworking, and without them there’s no coffee for anyone.

But in popular culture, Hollywood writers are invisible. They toil at keyboards behind mahogany doors, writing stories and gulping down empty calories. They see their loved ones less than we see our dentists. There is no red carpet for storytellers. When was the last time Entertainment Tonight took cameras into a writers room?

Steven Zaillian wrote “Moneyball”, “Schindler’s List” and “Gangs of New York”. My spell checker just underlined his last name. He doesn’t recognize it.

And neither would you if he was in line at Pottery Barn.

In a statement, the WGA said: “Corporate behavior has created a gig economy within a union workforce, and their steadfast position in this negotiation has betrayed their commitment to further devalue the profession of writer.”

The two sides will now square off in the press release trenches. But it’s hard to argue with the idea that Hollywood might secretly want to embrace a gig economy. Or that writers are seen as replaceable worker bees in a buzzing dream factory.

In the short term, this strike is unlikely to affect television and scripted movies this summer. Most of this content is already in the box. The strike that started in 2007 lasted 100 days. Yes, a one-week strike this time might delay new content. But given TV breaks and the fact that most movies have post-shooting schedules about a year ahead of release dates, viewers beyond comedy and late-night soap operas are unlikely evening notice a break in regular programming until around Christmas.

But instead of getting lost in the weeds of negotiations during this strike, instead of crunching streaming numbers or making grim earnings projections, studios should ask themselves why they find it impossible to treat writers with respect. I have friends who are Hollywood screenwriters and some of the stories they tell me are cutting edge bananas.

Writers are the engine of content. They shouldn’t beg money for gasoline.

Streaming has essentially reduced the number of seasonal episodes from around 22 in the old network to an average of 8-12 today. If a writer gets paid per episode, that means their annual income has just been cut in half. Jerry Seinfeld has so many Porsches he could drive another one seven days a week until 2033. He can indulge in this fetish for fine German engineering with residue of “Seinfeld.” Meanwhile, most of the people who wrote episodes of this sitcom are probably now working in Subarus.

Hollywood has a hierarchy problem. Hollywood has a priority problem. And until writers are second-class citizens, Hollywood will have a strike problem.

