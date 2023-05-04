“Shy” follows the inner monologue of a troubled teenager

Max Porter has become something of a patron saint of troubled boys and parents under pressure.

Shy is the third and shortest in his trio of largely unpublished, unconventional, neo-modernist novels involving unhappy boys and their stressed parents. It’s also the first time he hasn’t relied on a strange supernatural being to help save the day. (Although a few dead badgers play an unusual role in this latest grim scenario.)

In Porter’s superb debut novel, Sorrow is the thing with feathers (2016), a father and his two young sons are unmoored by the sudden death of their mother. They find solace in a large black crow that looks like it came out of Ted Hughes’ poems the father is writing about for a scholarly book. This wise-cracking feathered friend moves into a metaphorical residence, at least to help the grieving family come to terms with their loss.

Grief, which struck the right balance between the grief of a mother’s death and Porter’s inventive, poetic, sardonic and typographically playful text, was a tough act to follow. Porter’s second novel, lanny (2019), offered an unusual vision of an alien child, a whimsical pixie with a vanishing affinity for nature. It featured a shape-shifting mythical green-leaved pagan spirit named Dead Papa Toothwort who fed on overheard snippets of the villagers’ telltale conversations, which form a symphony of sarcastic innuendo about the boy’s mother, in particular.

Shy, which is actually Porter’s fourth novel, features an interior monologue accompanied by another chorus of disapproving voices. (His third, intriguing title The Death of Francis Bacon (2021), was not released in the United States) Set in 1995, Shy captures a harrowing night in the life of an out-of-control 16-year-old called Shy who was sent to last-ditch boarding school for “some of the most disturbed and violent young offenders in the country.”

Among Shy’s self-proclaimed offenses: “He sprayed, snorted, smoked, swore, robbed, cut, punched, ran, jumped, ran over an escort, destroyed a store, ransacked a house, broke his nose, stabbed his beau’s finger -father.” He also locked his mother’s car.

He’s an angry young man. But the compulsively readable primal scream from a Porter novel offers a compassionate portrait of a boy rocked by uncontrollable mood swings that lead to self-sabotaging decisions.

Here’s how Porter describes the Last Chance scene: “They each carry a private inner log of who’s really not well, who’s likely to go psycho, who’s tough, who’s a pussy, who’s really fine, and the friendship seeps into the gaps in these false registers in unexpected ways, just like hate, just like terrible loneliness.”

On the night in question, Shy sneaks out of the musty, haunted old mansion that will soon be turned into luxury apartments. He plods through the dark fields to a duck pond with his Walkman and a joint, weighed down by a rucksack full of pebbles that cut painfully into his skinny shoulders. With this “heavy bag of forgiveness”, he heads for the water which he hopes will wipe out his demons. His life is a train wreck, “tied to the last mistake, everyone is waiting for the next one”, and he’s had enough.

We hear Shy’s tormented inner monologue along the way, a mess of bad memories and worse dreams. Porter writes, “The night is a shattered flicker of those confused memories.”

Snippets of suggestions and supportive questions from his therapists”if things are getting closer, go to one of your happy thoughts” And “Is it always exhausting to be you?“float to the surface, woefully unsuited to the situation. Her mother’s desperate attempts to make her understand “But why, but what possessed you, you hear me, what is happening to you, why are you doing this to me” increases his shame and pain. No help: “His stepdad asks when Jekyll and Hyde shit will end.”

Porter, a former literary editor, is big business in England, where his books are attracting more attention than in the United States. Hailed for his originality and compassion, he was also criticized for his sentimentality. Without giving too much away, I can say that amidst its booming 90s soundtrack Shy, also, works towards a note of harmonious hope which, for my part, I welcomed. As tenuous as it is, it gives readers a lifeline to cling to.

