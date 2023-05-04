Indian introduces powerhouse-built sports leader to actor Norman Reedus





Based in Los Angeles, CA, Yaniv Evan put Powerplant Vintage Cycles on the map with a style all his own. Whether it’s a chopper, bobber, club-style build, or custom crossover, Powerplant projects reside at the four-way intersection of craftsmanship, craftsmanship, and craftsmanship. , heritage and performance. It’s Evan’s unique design philosophy that draws many customers, celebrities, and builders to the doors of custom stores. The Walking Dead Norman Reedus is just one Hollywood star (including Mark Wahlberg and Scott Caan) who frequents the Melrose Avenue storefront. From a stripped Knucklehead to a blacked out FXR, Evan has already supplied Reedus with several custom Harley-Davidsons. So when Powerplant accepted Indian Motorcycles’ bid to build a custom Sport Chief, the motorcycle-obsessed actor had to add the first Indian to his collection. 12 Pictures Evan previously showed off the work-in-progress project on the Indians Forged YouTube series. This preview revealed the lauded builder’s inspirations, while remaining true to the marque’s rich history, modern performance cruiser conventions as well as his personal style. In sum, the Powerplant-built Sport Chief does just that. The chief’s rationalization headlined the record, and Evan applied that motif throughout the process. The master craftsman not only raised the fuel tank to accentuate the lines of the model, but also reduced its footprint for a sleeker silhouette. The slender front end complements this clean design language while hosting replica Morris Mag seven-spoke chrome wheels and 11.5-inch rotors. Similar measurements also highlight the tail of the bikes. Evan relocated the shock and swingarm mounts to narrow the rear end, accommodating the K-Model’s narrower rear fender and 150-section tire. With the chassis in order, the Powerplant style comes to the fore. A louvered tank console and side panels visually tie the custom Chief together, while the unique stainless steel header and RedThunder cone draw the eye with a touch of chrome. The Reedus Sport Chief needs no help in that department, however, with bright beer root paint and orange flames and stripes that grab attention at every turn. Built to the dimensions of the actors, the draft optimizes comfort with eight-inch recoil bar risers and a cobra-style sniper saddle. Powerplants Sport Chief adheres to Evans’ design philosophy, but this elevates their work to another level.

