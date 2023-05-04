What the WGA writers’ strike means for viewers and viewers : NPR



There is no doubt that the WGA strike, which began on Tuesday, will have potentially devastating effects on writers, on industry and on the economy. It’s not controversial; people don’t go into strikes expecting them to be painless. A strike is, at its core, based on a calculation that the painful short-term effects of unemployment are worth the long-term gains, and that the pain of the people you are negotiating with will be if not immediate, then possibly motivating them to make concessions.

But the analysis of short-term and long-term benefits is not always about the audience. Audiences are, for example, often listed among potential losers of a strike, based on the possibility of disrupted production and the existence of fewer things to monitor. And those effects will come: late night shows will likely be the first to be affected, with other deviations that may vary depending on the timelines of very different projects, such as network shows, streaming shows, big movies, small films and even events like awards shows. It’s hard to say how quickly, but if a strike lasts long enough, viewers will definitely lose out, to some extent.

However, viewers are also part of the long-term potential beneficiaries in the event that a strike and its resulting resolution can fix what the WGA has repeatedly called a failed system. Does it really matter to the public what the WGA contract looks like? Of course it is.

Ethical consumption and entertainment

Start with the simple question of ethical consumption. It’s perfectly valid for a member of the public to say, “I’d rather not get my entertainment through an economically exploitative industry.” Does the WGA contract alone determine whether the industry operates? Of course not. But just as it’s reasonable to care about the working conditions of where your clothes are made or your food is produced, it’s reasonable to be concerned about the working conditions of a show or film you pay to see. If you are ready to change your habits at the idea of ​​someone in Hollywood abusing actors, crew or anyone else, you may absolutely be interested in knowing if the success can keep a writer financially solvent and if even someone who works for a hit series can make a lot of money.

This is all the more convincing in terms of public interest when we remember that the DGA (the directors) and the SAG (the actors) must also negotiate new contracts this year. It’s a precarious time for Hollywood work in all walks of life, so there’s every reason to at least be careful if you care about working conditions. And for many people, the pandemic has been an opportunity to think about their work and everyone else’s work differently, so that a strike may be received differently, and perhaps more positively, than similar actions in the past. .

Work and make good TV

There is also a strong argument that some elements of the WGA dispute directly affect the quality of television you see. One of the challenges this year, for example, is the phenomenon of the “mini-room”. Without getting too involved in the weeds, it can mean different things, but that may partly mean that many writers are separated from the rest of the process to save money brought in to write scripts and then sent home with nothing to do with production. An anonymous writer told IndieWire:

What we lose from these companies narrowing down the tasks to only top-level writers is that you lose the opportunity for mid-level and lower-level writers to be exposed to what it means to have a producer in your title. They lose their learning because studios and networks don’t want to pay to keep a full staff to do the things our title says we should know how to do.

Vice published an article in May 2022 on the “showrunning crisis” it’s been a result of a bunch of different factors, but one is the change in the way television is made and the relationship between the writers as such and the rest of the production. If you don’t give the showrunners a chance to practice, you end up with a less functional (and more abuse-prone) workplace, but you also end up with I strongly believe, based on watching a lot of things, good and bad worse television.

Writing for television is an art, sure, but it also has elements of simple performance. This is one of the reasons why I think a large audience has turned to, for example, Shawn Ryan’s The Night Officer on Netflix. Is this the most innovative show I’ve ever seen? No. But the elements are well constructed, the twisty spy story information is delivered at the right pace, the episodes are structured in such a way that one naturally anticipates the next one, and the story isn’t overly complicated. nor too simple. I watch a plot of TV, and while it might not sound romantic to say it, when I find myself ripping something like I ripped this sucker, it’s often because the fundamentals are solid.

Their strength makes a lot of sense, because Shawn Ryan has a lot of experience. He was the showrunner of The shield And burrowsand in fact he is one of many future great producers who wrote for the Don Johnson vehicle Nash Bridgesincluding Damon Lindelof (Lost, watchmen) and Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead). Ryan has worked on a ton of shows and he knows how to do TV. You can’t necessarily just transfer a playwright or a movie writer and expect them to direct a TV show. Episodic television is a format in which you learn to work.

So if the writers are right that the lineup is hollowed out by the way their contracts are structured, then viewers had better rebuild it.

Marginalized writers and their audience

Crucially, the “showrunner crisis” along with the loss of training and collapsing opportunities for fledgling writers to develop their skills on the job is also a disaster for Hollywood’s already fragile diversity efforts. Television has always operated on what I used to call a “clip chain” model, where

…it unfortunately does not take a deliberate commitment to sameness to perpetuate sameness. People who run shows tend to hire people they’ve worked with on other shows. And then eventually these people have their own shows, and they hire the people who were at the bottom when they were in the middle. You often see people on the same panels and in the same credits year after year. It becomes a paperclip chain of people who know each other, and when that happens, it’s easy to understand. It’s hard to interrupt. It doesn’t take malice. It just takes inertia, preference and instinct without intervention.

So if you freeze writer-producers where it’s much harder to add people to that chain, where nobody can get a job with someone who’s already established and get the training they might want, you amplify the benefits enjoyed by people who are already successful. You probably increase the probability of a single super-producer to preside over an empire which controls nine hours of prime time TV real estate. There are ways gifted writers can circumvent the chains of paperclips both Quinta Brunson and Issa Rae have garnered fans through online work, for example. But a lot of the executive producers currently at the helm of high profile shows are still people who work And work And work on television, long before they became responsible, just like Shawn Ryan, working on Nash Bridges.

When you get more seamless entertainment, viewers lose out. Viewers who specifically value representation certainly lose out, but in reality, all viewers do. It’s enriching, it’s of specific and meaningful value to you as a human being to be offered movies and TV shows, whether dramatic, comedy or both, that see the stories through a mixture of different lenses. New and varied voices, including voices that have been marginalized for centuries, are essential to maintaining this vital and engaging mix.

Thus, viewers may be among the short-term losers of a strike. But they are sure to be among the long-term losers if nothing changes and the WGA is right about both how the industry works now and how it could work in the future. (Do you really want your shows and movies written or even partially written by AI?) A strike is potentially very disruptive for viewers who enjoy their favorite shows and hope that the momentum behind the blockbuster films will continue to bring people back to the theaters. But the system we have today doesn’t seem built to last, given that 98% of people who often take the first step in a highly collaborative act of creation are willing to stop writing to change it.