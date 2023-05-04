Entertainment
Sarath Babu IS NOT DEAD; Family of veteran actor SLAMS ‘false’ reports of his death
Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been suffering for some time.
Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who was hospitalized in Hyderabad, is said to be recovering well.
Popular actor Sarath Babu was the victim of an internet death hoax on Wednesday. Sarath Babu has been ill for a few days and is currently undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. However, rumors of Sarath Babus’ sudden disappearance spread like wildfire on social media on Wednesday.
Reacting to the same, the veteran actors’ sister informed the media that her brother was slowly recovering and had recently moved to the ICU general ward. The family asked everyone not to believe unofficial news on social media.
All the news about Sarath Babu on social media is fake. He recovered a little and the room was shifted. I hope Sarath Babu makes a full recovery soon and speaks to the media. I urge everyone not to spread or believe the ongoing rumors on social media,” she said.
Sources say Sarath Babu was in Bengaluru until a few weeks ago. After his condition deteriorated, the actor was flown to Hyderabad for better treatment.
The South Carolina superstar is currently being treated for multiple organ failure. It was reported that Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which further affected the functioning of his kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. This is Sarath Babus’ second hospitalization in recent weeks. Previously, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.
Sepsis is also known as blood poisoning, and it is an immune system response to an infection. If not treated in time, it can lead to multiple organ failure and be fatal.
Sarath Babus’ real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu. He made his acting debut in the Telugu film Rama Rajyam in 1973. He made his foray into Tamil cinema four years later with K. Balachanders’ film Pattina Pravesam.
His last Telugu film was Vakeel Saab in 2021 which starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film was directed by Venu Sriram. His last Tamil film was Ramanan Purushothamas Vasantha Mullai in 2023.
