Raising Canes will open the Marlborough restaurant on May 17





MARLBOROUGH Officials of Raising Canes, a Louisiana-based fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers, have confirmed they will open their third Massachusetts restaurant in Marlborough on May 17. A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Daily News on Wednesday that the restaurant in Marlborough, at 141 Boston Post Road West (Route 20), will open May 17. Raising Cane’s told the newspaper in February that it was aiming for a mid-April opening, but that was later pushed back a month. The Marlborough location will be the chain’s third in Massachusetts. He made his Massachusetts debut in 2009, at Boston, then added a second location last month. The opening of the Marlborough restaurant was originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but was delayed by a lawsuit involving the town and a nearby McDonald’s. Earlier:Raising Cane’s will open a second mass venue this spring in Marlborough Raising Canes strikes a deal with McDonald’s McDonald’s filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the city for granting a special permit to Raising Cane’s, arguing that traffic for the chicken chain would cross the hamburger giant’s aisles. But the two restaurants reached an amicable compromise, which gave Raising Cane’s the green light to open in Marlborough. Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and is famous for its chicken fingers. the only one enters on its menu. Customers can choose from a variety of combo platters featuring chicken fingers, as well as a number of side options including crinkle fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. The restaurant has something of a cult following, with enthusiasts referring to themselves as “Caniacs”. Court case settled:Raising Cane’s is once again on track to open a new restaurant in Marlborough Raising Cane’s will join a crowded fast-food scene on the west side of Marlborough, just off Interstate 495 and close toApex Entertainment. Besides McDonald’s, there areWendy’s,Chick-fil-AAndChipotle Mexican Grillrestaurants nearby. Nearby dining options include110 Grill,Longhorn Steakhouse,Long live the TrattoriaAndThe restaurant and pub 99. Besides the two restaurants in Boston, the next closest Raising Cane’s is in Pennsylvania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2023/05/04/raising-canes-open-marlborough-ma-restaurant-may-17/70180180007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos