Entertainment
Should Hollywood pump the brakes on the limited series?
If you’re a regular viewer, you might have noticed a trend across all platforms over the past few years: the rise of limited series. A limited series, or miniseries (the consensus seems to be that they are essentially the same thing, but this limited series could be a little longer), is a television series with a set start and end date. . Instead of chasing after renewal, in other words, the program is pre-approved for a set number of episodes, telling its story from start to finish in a single “season.” (AKA: about six to eight hours.)
Far from being a trend at this point, the limited series is a very popular structure on almost all streaming platforms, from HBO (Chernobyl) to Netflix (Unorthodox). It’s not a brand new phenomenon — Rootsfeaturing LeVar Burton, had been on screens since 1977 – but it seems to be gaining momentum lately. However, as with any form of popular media, this is bound to tire the audience. Fans who invest in popular limited series are often dismayed that they won’t see those stories return to the screen. It may even seem like a waste of great characters. So should Hollywood chill it out with the miniseries? Should we focus on returning to the golden age of serialized television? Not exactly – in a rapidly changing television industry, this format gives viewers a chance to see their favorite stories unfold as planned: Fully.
The story of the miniseries
Although the existence of the limited series dates back to the days of radio drama, there is a broadcast known as perhaps the first American miniseries: 1973 The blue knight. A television film broadcast in four one-hour installments, the production featuring William Holden as a police officer named Bumper Morgan. (It inspired another television series of the same name in 1975, this time with George Kennedy). The bet is well received and encourages the creation of more limited series. Everything from the 1976 hit Rich man, poor man For jesus of nazareth was fair game.
But all golden eras have to end at some point – for the miniseries, that end seemed to come with the advent of the 1990s. Although there have always been limited series on television, the 90s have seen an influx of long-running sitcoms like Full house And Home improvement, fan cultures grow to match release dates. It seemed like the shows would stay on the air forever, dominating the cultural landscape with their endless seasons. But that was before Netflix.
Limited series have strength in the (short) length
Streaming has changed everything. From the introduction of Netflix’s home service to the upcoming transformation of HBO Max, the ability to binge-watch has changed the television ecosystem forever. Viewers wouldn’t have to wait for next week’s airtime anymore — they could just catch up on the whole series in one weekend. (Provided it’s already out.) So it was less about playing the long game and more about playing the numbers game — analyzing viewership metrics to determine what would get canceled.
That’s not to say, of course, that streaming is a bad thing – it’s brought us some of the best television in decades. But there is no denying that the increasing specificity of TV analysis has changed the formula for success. What used to be the land of a few giants is now a more crowded space – a playground full of competitors. When you can choose between HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime, Tubi and more in one sitting, where do you go? The answer seemed to be numerical. Though their very systems are flawed, Netflix has developed ways to measure the success of fledgling TV shows, cutting them at the one or two season mark in order to keep things lean. This leads viewers to invest in original shows that get canceled very quickly after being greenlit – think The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (which even had its own Funko pops), canceled after a much-loved season. Increasingly, the dark metrics used to determine TV lineups have made viewers wary of falling in love with a show just to get it killed. What could remedy this sad situation? Without the foresight of what might remain, perhaps the best solution is familiar.
The second life of the limited series
One solution to the early cancellation problem seems to be the growing popularity of limited series. (Think back to your favorite series from the last few years. If it’s a miniseries, don’t be surprised.) This benefits both the platform and the audience – they won’t invest money into something they will eventually unplug. , and fans won’t invest their time. Producing a limited series means the network or streaming giant already knows what it’s getting into. More importantly, though, this intentional lifespan allows fans to really engage with programs without fear of premature cancellation — and it’s led to some seriously great television. Shows like HBO’s Irma Vep And Easttown Mare have been critically acclaimed, while progress in television has been made with Netflix Midnight Mass And Amazing.
It almost seems like this new era of television has propelled us into a second golden age of miniseries – perhaps even more fruitful than the first. The constraints of the miniseries format can provide much-needed structure for their stories, as we have to get from start to finish within a predetermined time frame. It may be that necessity and adaptation are the real reasons for the resurgence of the miniseries on American television. If this necessity produces quality programming like Sharp objects And The Queen’s Bet, however, it may be a blessing in disguise. Far from pumping out breaks, if streaming services continue to rely on viewership numbers to determine programming, the return of the miniseries could be key. (If you care about endings, of course.)
