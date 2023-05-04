Entertainment
SHS partners with Ghostlight for ‘Anastasia’
SEQUIM – In tandem for the first time, Sequim High School Operetta Club and Ghostlight Productions bring “Anastasia the Musical” to Sequim.
This might be one of the first high school Ghostlight productions in Washington.
“If we’re not the first, then we’re one of the first,” said music director Mark Lorentzen.
As tradition dictates, the 56th Operetta at Sequim High School Auditorium, 533 N. Sequim Ave., coincides with the Sequim Irrigation Festival. Shows are at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, May 11-13, and at 2 p.m. May 7-13.
Tickets are $12-$18 at shs.sequimschools.org/ or sequimschools.hometown ticketing.com/embed/all.
Anna Pederson, who directed the high school play “Puffs,” returns to direct and choreograph the musical, saying members of the operetta club felt “Anastasia” was “something we could do well.”
“The children who know the theatre, they were all ‘yes!’ and already knew the soundtrack,” she said.
A large number of students (new and experienced actors) auditioning was a nice surprise, Pederson said, and she was impressed with the efforts of the cast and crew.
“A lot of them work alone; they come to me and say ‘What can I work on?’ “, did she say. “I’ve never really had super proactive students.”
The main cast even went out for coffee with her to talk about their characters.
“It’s just the will and the care they want to take,” Pederson said.
The story
“Anastasia the Musical” is inspired by the 1997 animated film while offering another version of the legend of Anastasia Romanov, daughter and Grand Duchess of Tsar Nicholas II.
The film’s more mystical elements are gone from the musical, such as the undead Rasputin and Bartok the talking bat, and instead more realistic historical settings of Russia and Paris are prominently featured at the start. of the XXth century.
Keaton King, who plays con man Dmitry, said the musical follows the royal family’s murder of Anastasia in Russia. She escapes but is struck with amnesia before rumors start circulating that she is alive.
Dmitry and his friend Vlad (Adrian Dulfo) concoct a plan to find a girl and introduce her as Anastasia for money from Anastasia’s grandmother, Empress Dowager Maria Feodorovna.
They find Anastasia, or Anya (played by Danika Chen), not knowing her identity, and through their travels to Paris, she begins her journey to rediscover herself. They are pursued by a Soviet officer Gleb (Calem Klinger), tasked with arresting Anya, who is conflicted with his feelings for her, King said.
“It’s really just a human story of people trying to thrive in an environment that’s against them to find a home, love and family,” Lorentzen said.
“It’s a great story that draws parallels with today.”
The music
Viewers might recognize some of the popular on-stage songs from the film, including “Journey to the Past” and “Once upon a December.”
Chen and Keaton said some songs are hard on the cast, but fun to hear and watch, like “Land of Yesterday,” sung by Hi’ilei Robinson as Lily, a countess who remembers of Russia.
“It’s just fun,” Keaton said.
Pederson said a song that still gives him the creeps is “Stay, I Pray You,” sung by Espn Judd as Count Ipolitov at a train station where people are trying to flee Russia.
“Everyone is scared and nervous,” she said.
“There’s just silence on stage, which hasn’t happened at this point in the play.
“They can’t say goodbye to their country even if it has betrayed them in some way or doesn’t want them anymore.”
The line to the song “I will bless my country till I die” is sung beautifully by Judd, Pederson said, and it reminds him of “Fiddler on the Roof” where Jews must also leave their homes.
“It’s a similar type of moment and it says a lot about wrestling,” she said.
“Sometimes in musical theater you don’t feel those complex emotions. It is very simple.
“You feel what they feel. It’s a beautiful moment.
“Anastasia the Musical” features over 35 students in cast and crew roles. Lorentzen said part of Ghostlight Productions’ role with the operetta was to train student technicians in stage operations.
To learn more about Ghostlight Productions, visit ghostlightwa.org.
________
Matthew Nash is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of the Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum newspapers. Contact him at [email protected]
