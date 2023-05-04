Entertainment
Sarath Babu is alive, her sister urges people not to spread rumors about her death
Sarath Babu, who was recently hospitalized with multiple organ failure and was in critical condition, is alive and recovering, her sister said on Wednesday evening. After rumors of the veteran actor’s death spread on social media, his sister released a statement in which she confirmed that Sarath Babu had been removed from the ventilator. Read also : Veteran actor Sarath Babu in critical condition with multiple organ failure, on life support
Last Sunday, Sarath Babu was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened. According to reports, Sarath Babu had contracted sepsis, which impacted the functioning of the kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He was put on a ventilator.
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reports that he had died. Reacting to reports of Sarath Babus’ death, her sister said in a statement: All the news about Sarath Babu on social media is wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a little and the room has been shifted. I hope he makes a full recovery soon and speaks to the media. My request is not to believe any news on social media.
Sarath Babu’s brother’s son Aayush Tejas also said in a statement on Thursday that Sharath Babu’s health is stable and well. Please do not follow false rumours. Doctors said it will take little time to recover. Thank you to all the fans and supporters for their blessings. Actor Sarath Kumar also took to Twitter to clarify Sarath Babus’ condition. He wrote: The news about Sarath Babu Sir is fake, please don’t spread rumours, let’s pray for her speedy recovery (sic).
Sarath Babu was born as Satyam Babu Dikshithulu. In 1973, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander’s Pattina Pravesam. After playing the character of Venkatachalam in K Balachander’s film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, his popularity rose many times over in the Tamil industry. He made his Malayalam film debut with the 1979 film Sarapancharam, directed by Hariharan.
In a career spanning over five decades, Sarath Babu has starred in over 200 films. He even worked in a few Hindi movies. He was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. He is known to have worked with Rajinikanth as well as Kamal Haasan in several projects.
