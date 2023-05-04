Michael Braun Is Friends With Leo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber: Who Is He?

Last December, Leonardo DiCaprio and Baz Luhrmann shared a quiet moment at a private residence in Los Angeles. They were reunited at an after-party for a fashion show organized that evening by the luxury brand Céline. Iggy Pop gave a surprise performance at the show, and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber paraded down the runway, all before DiCaprio and Luhrmann sat watching in an elaborate fire pit. Sitting on the edge of the stone and facing the famous duo was another guest, Michael Braun. It quickly caught fire.

A gunshot set off what one reveler described as a mohair sweater. Braun’s whole chest on fire, DiCaprio recoiled in shock as Luhrmann sprang into action. Braun ripped off the sweater, extinguishing the flames with one lucky blow. Shirtless and charred, wearing only leather shorts and Doc Martens, Braun was immediately the subject of a flurry of text messages and DMs on social media, sharing a video that captured the freak accident. It was a watershed moment for a man whose insiders grew more curious as he became entangled in the closed social circle of the world’s most famous people.

“Who the fuck is Michael Braun?” a powerful agent texted me almost 18 months ago. They would be the first to ask the question. Let it be his name Instagram account, from appearances in group photos at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party and the Met Gala, to the latest members-only restaurant in Los Angeles, Braun is everywhere. Yet hardly anyone, except for the many bold names he collects as friends, knows who he is or how he came to occupy this rarefied space.

His knowledge reads like a celebrity album: Kristen Stewart, Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Taika Waititi, Channing Tatum. Many of them attend parties at Braun’s house in West Hollywood, which sits directly in the shadow of Chateau Marmont.

Michael Braun, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in 2021.

I called sources from all corners of the social scene – industry figures, nightlife gurus, celebrities, restaurateurs, brand managers, event planners, and more. – and they all had the same answer: no one knew anything specific about Braun, but they had all recently asked friends about him. Hollywood is a city that runs on status, after all, and its players get anxious when they can’t identify someone’s place in the pecking order. Even some of the B-list and C-list actors who appeared on Braun’s Instagram (his handle is simply @Michael) don’t know anything about him. One admitted to asking to attend a Braun party simply because far more illustrious names were on the list.

Very little biographical information about Braun is available online. Vancouver real estate developer Westbank Corporation is listed as his employer. Before his Celine sweater went up in flames, his defining moment was a widely covered “Squid Game” themed Halloween party he threw in 2021 that drew Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, the Biebers and many others. Vogue hosted a long photo report using Braun’s name in its title, without any context on how or why he called the event. There are rumors that he comes from a wealthy real estate family (false, says Braun). One person claimed that Braun and his best friend Vas J. Morgan, a British reality TV star, were guaranteed in Hollywood by Topshop heiress Chloe Green (he also denies this). Another says Braun has worked the Toronto International Film Festival circuit for years, looking to rub shoulders with glitz (not entirely accurate, he says). Of average height and build, with hair that changes frequently in length and color, Braun’s trademark is his unusual voice – high-pitched with an emphasis on enunciation. Imagine Truman Capote passing through Saskatchewan.

The two biggest takeaways from many conversations about Braun were his sweet, easy-going personality (which can also come across as cloying and overly flattering, according to some of his detractors) and the sheltered environment he provides for celebrities. Between COVID-19 and the ubiquity of camera phones and social media, Braun is providing safe havens for stars to let loose, multiple sources have said (unless, of course, he’s the one posting).

I recently reached Braun in Tokyo, where he supervised the opening of a Westbank property. He called the video of the jersey a “viral moment” that got the same reaction every time: “The first question people ask is ‘Are you okay?’ And then they start laughing.

Braun offers a very simple explanation of how he fits into this shiny world: it’s his job. Born the son of a doctor whose non-invasive cosmetic surgery practice is a market leader in Vancouver, Braun said he took on real estate at 22 and found his calling. He was hired 13 years ago by Westbank, owner of Shangri-La hotels in Vancouver and Toronto. He says he has received clear marching orders for these properties: to make them Hollywood’s home away from home. Many film and television projects film in Vancouver, and the Toronto Shangri-La is the center of the city’s annual film festival.

From left to right: Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kristen Stewart and their friends. Above center: Michael Braun.

Courtesy Image

“We wanted these hotels to be the destination of choice for the film industry. Directors, top talent, agents. My job as director of sales and marketing was to make Shangri-La the place to be,” he says. After cementing Shangri-La locations as must-haves for the industry, Braun says he enlisted two big brands to solidify his stronghold in celebrity hospitality. The first was to convince star chef David Chang to open a Momofuku restaurant in Toronto in 2012, and the second was to bring Soho House north, he says. Westbank is the main tenant of the building on Adelaide Street in Toronto where Soho House operates. He owns 50% of the business there, according to Braun. Representatives for Chang and Soho House did not immediately comment on the matter. Another place eventually appeared on the TIFF circuit as a must-see, he says: his personal penthouse apartment.

Braun shared that his business strategy mimics the plan of Chateau Marmont owner Andre Balazs or Jeff Klein, the kingpin behind the Sunset Tower Hotel and San Vicente Bungalows.

“The reason people stay there is because there is a family feeling with the property. It is my job to create this report. You’ll see Jeff Klein hanging out with Tom Ford. If you brought André Balazs to the Oscars, every actor would say hello to him,” Braun said. [Editor’s note: Not every single actor would say hello to Balazs].

To Braun’s credit, he’s a good player when questioned directly on pervasive questions about his suitability. Regarding his excessive flattery, Braun said that “sometimes people don’t realize my whole life and my current job is hospitality,” he says. “It may seem too useful for everyone, but I understand it. I respect some people who are better at being tougher.

Braun insists no one has ever had to “guarantee” for him or his friend Morgan on the stage. His Los Angeles home has become such a famous destination that Braun has been known to lend it to big brands, as he did for an event last year for fashion house Burberry where Madonna showed up and danced in his living room. His mother and sister, he adds, moved to Los Angeles in 2004 and he’s been commuting ever since.

He has plans to increase his visibility – more hotels, restaurants and even a fashion collection currently underway. Interestingly, he notes that he learned Hollywood etiquette about a decade ago from a former party member – Lindsay Lohan. “She was probably the person who introduced me to socializing in Hollywood. She would be the defining person of my entry into this world,” he says.

Apologies to Lohan, but Braun is guarding the entrance these days.