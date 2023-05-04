7 Bollywood moms share their DIY secrets





Damn, those heavenly locks that bounce with joy, skin that glows with an inner glow, lips that miraculously never seem to crack, and nails that glow with renewed health! They make their presence felt, as if they possess it. And that perfectly describes the hair and skin of our favorite Bollywood celebrities. If you often find yourself staring at them longingly for the wondering beauty they exude, don’t worry, you can have it all too, with a few readily available DIY ingredients. Here are 7 Bollywood moms who are succeeding and how! 1. Anouchka Sharma Neem & Dahi (Yogurt) Face Pack Neem is rich in anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties which are a magic ingredient to fight against acne, pigmentation and excess oils on your skin (sebum). Ingredients 1 tbsp neem powder

2 tablespoons dahi (Yogurt)

1 tablespoon of milk

1 tablespoon of rose water How to use it Let the fresh neem leaves dry in the sun and dry them enough so that you can crush them into a fine powder. Add the other ingredients. Mix well to obtain a smooth paste. Apply a thick layer to your clean face and let it sit for 10 minutes or until it dries completely. Rinse with water. 2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rosewater and Sugar Lip Scrub Rose water is a wonderful ingredient as a moisturizer for all things beauty – hair care, skin care, nail care, body care, and lip care. And that’s what PC gets the most out of for its pout. Along with keeping lips hydrated, it exfoliates, naturally brightens dark lips and also makes them fuller. Ingredients A few drops of rose water

Sugar

Rose beads (optional) How to use it Mix the sugar in the rose water and let sit for a while until the granules melt completely. Or, you can use a fork to stir the sugar into the rose water. Add a few rose petals to give your pout more volume. Pick up the mixture with a finger and gently massage it all over your pout. 3. Malaika Aroras Coffee and Almond Oil Body Scrub Malaika can’t get enough of body scrubs and coffee is one of her favorite cooking ingredients. It’s a great exfoliator that works well to give you soft, supple, and hydrated skin. Ingredients 5 tablespoons of coffee

5 tablespoons brown sugar

A few drops of almond oil / coconut oil How to use it Mix the ingredients together into a smooth paste. Apply it all over your body, massaging your skin in circular motions, to exfoliate dead cells. Especially on the knees and elbows. Wash it off with water. 4. Kareena Kapoor Khans Hair Oil Potion THE Jab we met star swears by it mushroom routine before washing her hair. The DIY nourishes her locks and adds shine, volume, thickness and bounce to her hair. Olive oil and almond oil make hair bouncy, while castor oil works wonders to stop hair loss. Ingredients 10 drops of almond oil

10 drops of olive oil

10 drops of castor oil How to use it Mix the three oils in equal portions and massage your hair with them. Leave it on for 2 hours before washing it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. 5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dandruff Hair Mask with Yogurt, Honey, and Lemon Juice All three ingredients are hair-loving ingredients that nourish and hydrate stresses from deep within. Ingredients 1 cup (200ml) yogurt

2 tablespoons of chahad (Honey)

A few drops of fresh lemon juice How to use it Mix the ingredients together to obtain a homogeneous paste. Apply it to your scalp and hair, from root to tip, carefully. Put your hair in a shower cap, so that the mask does not dirty your clothes. Let this stay for 20 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo. 6. Anushka Sharmas Amla (Currant) & Egg Yolk Hair Mask Amla The powder is known to be a great scalp exfoliator and also promotes hair growth – a great homemade hair care recipe to treat dandruff and remove oil and product build-up on your scalp, and encourage hair loss hair. Egg yolk, on the other hand, strengthens your mane and gives it shine. Ingredient 1 tbsp amla (gooseberry) powder

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 egg yolk How to use it Add the ingredients together in a homogeneous paste. Apply it evenly all over your scalp and hair, from roots to ends. Put your hair up and hold it in place with a shower cap. Let the hair pack stay for 30 minutes or until it dries completely. Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo and conditioner. 7. Alia Bhatts Neem, Tulsi & Rosewater Hair Mask Neem and tulsi leaves cleanse the scalp and act as an effective anti-dandruff solution. It also treats and prevents hair loss. On the other hand, rose water – a favorite of our yesteryear And nannies – deeply moisturizes your scalp and hair, contributing to overall hair health. Ingredients 1 cup neem leaves

1 cup tulsi leaves

2 cloves

A few drops of rose water (optional) How to use it Let the fresh neem and tulsi leaves dry in the sun and dry them enough so you can crush them into a fine powder. Combine rose water and cloves and mix thoroughly to obtain a homogeneous mixture. Apply it evenly all over your scalp and hair, from roots to ends. Put your hair up and hold it in place with a shower cap. Let the hair pack stay for 30 minutes or until it dries completely. Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo and conditioner. Open up like never before and join conversations about beauty, entrepreneurship, mental health, menstrual and sexual health, and more. wish women, join our community NOW!

