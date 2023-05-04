Entertainment
Writers like me shut down Hollywood. Here’s why.
Tuesday, the first day of strike action by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), a Tweeter posted by writer Emily St. John Mandel has gone viral. It featured a photograph of a picket board bearing a tongue-in-cheek threat: Pay your writers or spoil the ESTATE.
The words were presumably written by a remarkable television or film writer, like me, who had to apply his creative talent to long slogans. The specific threat was (probably?) false, but the general point is valid: writers are at the heart of storytelling in entertainment, and when you treat us unfairly, there will be consequences.
As someone who hates conflict but loves fairness, I felt a pang of anxiety as I joined the picket line. I don’t think I was the only one. In fact, if it were up to the writers, we wouldn’t have had to strike at all. When the WGA entered into negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group representing Hollywood studios, the goal was a fair deal that would help writers maintain lasting careers. Taken together, the actions we requested represented approximately 2% of the profits made by the studios and the increasingly consolidated companies behind them through the work we do. Since these profits literally wouldn’t be possible without our writing, it didn’t seem like much to ask. But the AMPTP never came close to offering that kind of deal, offering only about 20% of what we asked for and refusing to commit to many of our core proposals. So with a overwhelming 97.85% approval by voting members, we have decided to strike.
The conditions that prompted this strike (the WGA’s first since the 2007 walkout08) have lingered for years. While overall production budgets increased sharply, writer’s salary decreased 4% over the past decade23% after adjusting for inflation. The shift from movies and TV to streaming has resulted in lower residuals (the money writers are paid when their shows are rerun) and shorter seasons. The proliferation of so-called mini-rooms where small writing teams often work on a show before it’s given the go-ahead results in many writers accepting short-term jobs for less than their established rate. Nearly 50% of writers are work for minimum wage, compared to 33% 10 years ago. Paraphrase Chris Rock, the studios would like to pay us even less, but they’re not legally allowed to. And people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQIA community are the most affected.
What makes this so frustrating is that the money for what we were asking for is readily available. Implementation of WGA proposals would be total net annual earnings $429 million for 20,000 writers. Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros reported a total of $2830 bmillions in operating profit every year starting in 201721. In 2022 alone, eight Hollywood CEOs pocketed $773 million between them.
These companies aren’t turning to streaming because they have a passion for innovative technologies. They do it because it pays off. Claiming that they can’t pay us fairly because they chose to distribute our work on an app rather than a TV channel is dishonest. They canbut so far they have refused.
THE proposals the AMPTP being pushed reveals deeply regressive priorities: removing protections for long-term employment (and attempting to create a daily rate for comedy/variety writers); refuse to grant a fair share of profits for streaming content; and allow writers’ rooms to continue to shrink through contract writing budgets and the spectrum of AI-powered scripts. At every opportunity, the studios are prioritizing shareholder greed and trying to turn writing into an unstable gig-economy profession.
All of this explains why I and so many of my colleagues feel uncomfortable on the picket line. Fortunately, as I learned, the line itself is not a matter of conflict. It happens at the negotiating table. The line speaks of solidarity, both from our members and from members of many other unions who have expressed their support for our guild. It is about affirming our value within our industry and our commitment to a fair future for ourselves and for the writers who come after us. Through this unity, as much as through conflict, we will demonstrate and wield the strength to get what we deserve. This is the power that solidarity gives us.
That, and the fact that a select few in our ranks could, if they so choose, spoil the end of Succession. For our sake and for you, I hope that doesn’t happen.
