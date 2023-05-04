Entertainment
Six Fifth helps Westbrook Entertainment Company uncover its legacy – PRINT Magazine
Entertainment and multimedia company of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Westbrook was an instant hit when it was founded in 2019. The company has played a pivotal role in award-winning movies and TV shows like King Richard, Red table discussionAnd Bel-Air. But even when a brand is doing well, it can be daunting trying to predict what its future holds. Westbrook needed clearer direction, so they turned to the strategic design agency and TO PRINT favorite Six Fifth to help them build a stronger brand base. Thanks to Montreal agency, Westbrook’s new branding system features eclectic pops of color that reinforce the company’s approachable yet rebellious attitude. The rich redesign adds an extra layer that underscores their focus on empowering storytelling.
Westbrook Inc. is the entertainment and multimedia company behind award-winning films and TV shows such as King Richard, Red Table Talk and Bel-Air, to name a few. Founded only in 2019 by none other than Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the young company was on the road to success, with many promising projects underway.
However, despite the company’s success in the industry and its budding notoriety, we learned that while there seemed to be a clear and shared vision for the company among the management team, employees struggled to envision the future of the business and recognize its true potential. A clear purpose and solid foundation was lacking, offering very little for employees and partners to cling to beyond corporate celebrity endorsement.
Internally, employees and executives have begun to ask themselves: what can Westbrook’s legacy be? and What do we stand for as an independent brand and business?
Westbrook had to become a brand with which they identified strongly, which inspired them in their own personal journeys and which gave meaning to their work.
That’s where we came in. The Six Cinquime team set out to work from the inside out, bottom up, to gain a deep understanding of Westbrook’s culture, brand potential, aspirations and vision.
Our goal was to consolidate all perspectives and visions of the company to build a brand that was a true reflection of the people who stood behind it.
Over the span of 2 days, we ran 2 co-creative workshops as part of our discovery phase, where we gathered insight into the business, first from an employee perspective, then from a view of management teams. Working closely with the WB team, we identified what makes WB unique by helping them think big about the brand and long term about the business.
Together we have discovered that WB is a group of friendly rebels, connecting people around the world through shared stories of human truth, sparking unexpected growth and inspiration in people, collaborating with and empowering diverse perspectives. These ideas were at the heart of the company’s goals, values and ambitions. Their premium content that can live anywhere, make you laugh or cry, win Oscars or Webbys inspired brand personality. One that knows when to take itself seriously or not, but always delivers exactly what you need in the best possible way.
These ideas and concepts resulted in the refinement of the logo, the refreshed design of the new brand and the redesign of the way the company describes itself in words.
In the end, we went from being a brand empty of color and personality to one that reflects the wide range of ideas behind it. But beyond a new look, we’ve provided Westbrook with a strong and clear strategic foundation from which to build an authentic and impactful business.
Our process provided them with the clarity needed to restructure their business and even begin to imagine new ventures to ensure the longevity of the brands and drive the success of their larger mission. They also received the tools and best practices to live up to this new brand positioning.
We helped Westbrook define a purpose-driven brand that people can be proud to be a part of and engage with. One that is as much an internal reflection of the company as the work they have done.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.printmag.com/branding-identity-design/six-cinquieme-helps-the-westbrook-entertainment-company-discover-its-legacy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six Fifth helps Westbrook Entertainment Company uncover its legacy – PRINT Magazine
- Packaged foods and drinks for children are higher in sugar and less nutritious, study finds
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Cleantech Energy Innovation Fund
- DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi joins Broncos as part of NFL International Player Pathway Program
- MDHHS Revises COVID-19 Guidelines, Recommends New Bivalent Vaccine
- Syria Earthquake Emergency Response, 2 Months Progress Report – Syrian Arab Republic
- Make sure you go to Lampung tomorrow, Jokowi: a large part of the regional budget is not used for infrastructure : Okezone Nasional
- Writers like me shut down Hollywood. Here’s why.
- Men’s Hockey Honors Seniors, award winners at year-end banquet
- Adidas Ultraboost vs. Hoka Clifton Running Shoes
- Google Launches Blue Checkmark for Verified Brands in Gmail
- Application period open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program | News and Media