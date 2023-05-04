Six Fifth helps Westbrook Entertainment Company uncover its legacy – PRINT Magazine

Entertainment and multimedia company of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Westbrook was an instant hit when it was founded in 2019. The company has played a pivotal role in award-winning movies and TV shows like King Richard, Red table discussionAnd Bel-Air. But even when a brand is doing well, it can be daunting trying to predict what its future holds. Westbrook needed clearer direction, so they turned to the strategic design agency and TO PRINT favorite Six Fifth to help them build a stronger brand base. Thanks to Montreal agency, Westbrook’s new branding system features eclectic pops of color that reinforce the company’s approachable yet rebellious attitude. The rich redesign adds an extra layer that underscores their focus on empowering storytelling.



Westbrook Inc. is the entertainment and multimedia company behind award-winning films and TV shows such as King Richard, Red Table Talk and Bel-Air, to name a few. Founded only in 2019 by none other than Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the young company was on the road to success, with many promising projects underway.

However, despite the company’s success in the industry and its budding notoriety, we learned that while there seemed to be a clear and shared vision for the company among the management team, employees struggled to envision the future of the business and recognize its true potential. A clear purpose and solid foundation was lacking, offering very little for employees and partners to cling to beyond corporate celebrity endorsement.

Internally, employees and executives have begun to ask themselves: what can Westbrook’s legacy be? and What do we stand for as an independent brand and business?

Westbrook had to become a brand with which they identified strongly, which inspired them in their own personal journeys and which gave meaning to their work.

That’s where we came in. The Six Cinquime team set out to work from the inside out, bottom up, to gain a deep understanding of Westbrook’s culture, brand potential, aspirations and vision.

Our goal was to consolidate all perspectives and visions of the company to build a brand that was a true reflection of the people who stood behind it.

Over the span of 2 days, we ran 2 co-creative workshops as part of our discovery phase, where we gathered insight into the business, first from an employee perspective, then from a view of management teams. Working closely with the WB team, we identified what makes WB unique by helping them think big about the brand and long term about the business.

Together we have discovered that WB is a group of friendly rebels, connecting people around the world through shared stories of human truth, sparking unexpected growth and inspiration in people, collaborating with and empowering diverse perspectives. These ideas were at the heart of the company’s goals, values ​​and ambitions. Their premium content that can live anywhere, make you laugh or cry, win Oscars or Webbys inspired brand personality. One that knows when to take itself seriously or not, but always delivers exactly what you need in the best possible way.

These ideas and concepts resulted in the refinement of the logo, the refreshed design of the new brand and the redesign of the way the company describes itself in words.

In the end, we went from being a brand empty of color and personality to one that reflects the wide range of ideas behind it. But beyond a new look, we’ve provided Westbrook with a strong and clear strategic foundation from which to build an authentic and impactful business.

Our process provided them with the clarity needed to restructure their business and even begin to imagine new ventures to ensure the longevity of the brands and drive the success of their larger mission. They also received the tools and best practices to live up to this new brand positioning.

We helped Westbrook define a purpose-driven brand that people can be proud to be a part of and engage with. One that is as much an internal reflection of the company as the work they have done.