Helen Mirren’s Video Interview on ‘1923’ and More – On the Actor’s Side – Deadline





There is nothing like this Lady, as in Helen Mirren, of course. She’s the Oscar/Emmy/Tony award-winning acting icon and everything in between that never seems to slow down. Now with the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, she also did her first western and signed up for a second season as well. She visits my Deadline video series, On the actor side, this week, and talks about it and works with Harrison Ford as they conquer not only the West, but also the small screen. But Dame Helen also talks about working wherever the roles take her, and in addition to 1923, her upcoming work includes summer outings The White Bird, Golda, Fast X, Barbie (she is the narrator), and more recently, her first superhero movie, with DC’s Shazam: Fury Of The Gods. As for playing the role of Israeli legend Golda Meir (who looked fantastic in footage released at CinemaCon last week), she received some backlash on the internet when the casting was announced, with some complaining that she didn’t was not Jewish. She has some interesting things to say about it, as well as her last meeting with Queen Elizabeth just a month before her death, and why the memory of it brings tears to her eyes. There’s so much more, and wait until you see her reaction to the 23-page wikipedia list of her awards and nominations that I present to her, as well as her statement that the one she still doesn’t have is a Grammy. It could come Also, as I point out to his recent music video with Kendrick Lamar on “Count Me Out”. This four-time Oscar, 12-time Emmy, and 3-time Tony nominee is always changing things up and doing surprising things. To watch our conversation, just click the link above. Join me every Wednesday during Emmy season for another edition of The side of the actor.

