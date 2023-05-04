What Do Great Hollywood Writers Want? A look at the requests





The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike on Tuesday after talks with Hollywood studios that began in March failed to produce an agreement. The guild presented the issues behind the labor dispute as an existential crisis. The writers say they face a host of new issues brought on by streaming and other recent technological changes in the industry. Here’s a look at the demands behind Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years, as the industry prepares for a long hiatus: INCREASED SALARY The guild seeks higher compensation for writers at all levels. Although there are more jobs available to WGA members than ever before due to the proliferation of streaming services, most writers’ salaries are falling. Ten years ago, 33% of TV screenwriters were paid the minimum rate. Now, according to the WGA, 49% are. Adjusting for inflation, author compensation has fallen by 14% over the past five years. The median weekly salary for writer-producers has fallen 23% over the past decade, when inflation is taken into account. The writers say that many of their members don’t even earn a living wage. They are also asking for increases for their pension plan and their health fund. BEST RESIDUALS For more than half a century, residuals have been a fundamental way for writers to make money. But streaming has upended those payouts. Writers were generously compensated whenever their work was syndicated or sold for overseas territories. Reruns meant big payday. But now series and movies often just land on a streaming service and stay there. Streaming services also don’t typically share viewership data with filmmakers and writers, meaning writers don’t know how valuable their work has been. To replace backend residuals, the WGA asks for more upfront fees. STAFF REQUIREMENTS The union wants TV shows to employ a certain number of writers for a while. The problem is the growing practice of mini-rooms where only a handful of writers work on a series. Such writers rooms are often used during development, before a show is greenlit. This means that writers can work on a series that isn’t picked up until a year after they worked on it, or not at all. The process bypassed some of the protections WGA members have against overwork and understaffing. The use of mini rooms has accelerated during the pandemic, with writers often meeting via Zoom, a practice still common. SHORTER EXCLUSIVE OFFERS Many TV writing rules are also still based on an increasingly outdated model. The writers could have expected to spend nearly a year working on a 22-25 episode TV broadcast season. Now the average season is much shorter. Popular shows like Bridgerton might only have eight episodes. Not only does this decrease writers’ per-episode pay, but it can prevent them from working on other programs if they are tied to longer exclusivity terms. ON AI INSURANCE Writers are also increasingly concerned that producers will use artificial intelligence to write scripts or at least fill in the blanks on unfinished scripts. The rapidly changing technology has potentially far-reaching ramifications for Hollywood and, in some cases, can be a useful tool. But the WGA wants production companies to accept warranties around its use.



