Spring Fling Packs the Streets of Danville with Local Food, Entertainment and Vendors | Applause

DANVILLE Artists, artisans and musicians join students from local schools and a number of community groups to fill the day with beauty, entertainment and fun.

The 37th annual Spring Fling, hosted by the Danville Business Alliance, will take place Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Danville.

We are thrilled to bring Spring Fling back to Danville this year, said Rebecca Dressler, Executive Director of the Danville Business Alliance. It’s a great opportunity for families to get together, enjoy the outdoors and have fun. We welcome over 240 food, craft and non-profit vendors to join our local businesses in our downtown core.

Attendees can browse a wide range of handcrafted items including jewelry and accessories, woodwork, ceramics and pottery, artwork, handmade soaps, lotions and candles, henna, animal portraits, caricatures, birdhouses, home decorations, plants and planters, etc. .

It’s the perfect opportunity to find a unique and special Mother’s Day gift for mom, Dressler said.

In a more unusual activity, Robert Lee of Millville will dig an outhouse or toilet in private land near the corner of Mill Street and Lower Mulberry. He hopes to find old bottles and other artifacts from what he believes to be an old outhouse location.

Children will be able to enjoy many activities, as well as a bouncy house and other inflatable structures.

Local restaurants and a variety of food and drink vendors will offer everything from Egyptian, South American and Puerto Rican foods to Monster Beef sandwiches, barbecue, pizza, burgers, cheesesteaks and other grilled dishes, as well as ice cream, coffee and lemonade.

Dan McDonough, owner of EJK Concessions in Mountain Top, will bring a truck with hash browns, haluski and pierogis, and another with Juniors Cheesecake and cupcakes that McDonough loved.

I tell people once you try it, you’ll never eat the other stuff out there again, he says.

Its third concession is an orange/lemonade stand housed in an iconic fiberglass orange. Having participated in the Spring Fling for at least 10 years, he looks forward to his visits to Danville.

It’s a very country atmosphere, very supported by the city community, he says. And there are plenty of vendors so everyone has something to eat. Or a job.

Live music at Canal Park will feature local artists Kate Woodruff, dance program Komotion, high school and college jazz bands from Danville, Kathy & Frank Delucca, John Sweeney & Scott Douglas and Woody Wolfe. The hometown puppets will be in front of the Booth Theater.

We were so excited to have Danville’s high school and middle school jazz bands performing at this year’s Spring Fling, Dressler said. They’re an incredibly talented group of young musicians, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear them.

The Spring Fling also gives non-profit organizations the opportunity to demonstrate the giving spirit of the Danville community.

Nonprofit organizations play a crucial role in supporting our community and helping to improve residents’ quality of life, Dressler said. Some participating nonprofits include the SPCA, Columbia-Montour Boy Scouts of America, Legion Post 40, Danville Area Arts Council, Danville Head Start, and the Good Samaritan.

The festivities take place on Mill Street, Lower Mulberry to Ferry Street, part of East and West Mahoning Streets, West Market Street to Rooney Avenue and East Market to Ferry Street. These streets will be closed to traffic in order to provide a safe and pleasant environment.

Spring Fling is a great way to support the local community and celebrate the spring season, Dressler said. We are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for helping to make this event possible.

The Danville Business Alliance extended special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Geisinger, Merck and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.

For more information or to become a sponsor or volunteer, please visit www.visitdanvillepa.org or contact the Danville Business Alliance at 570-284-4503.

Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email your comments to [email protected]

