Top 10 Bollywood Military Movies Every Aspiring Defenseman Should Watch

Motivation can come from anywhere and bring Josh to aspirants to lift their spirits. Movies that depict how the armed forces work and connect the common people with a style of army work they have rarely encountered are a delight to watch. These films are enough to inspire young people to put their talents to work for the army that needs them the most.

In our lives, each of us has seen at least one military-themed movie, and many of us may even have a sizable collection of them. There is no doubt that these films affect our lives in one way or another. The main objective of these films is to motivate the viewers through breathtaking military events. Some of them are packed with action and emotion. Some military and combat movies will make you cry, some will make you jump for joy, and the best ones can do both. Some of these tales were inspired by the experiences and circumstances of real people who lived in times of war. In this article, we will see the top 10 Bollywood military movies that every aspiring defenseman should watch.

1. Sherchaah

This film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who showed courage during the Kargil War and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. The film depicts Batra’s private and professional life as well as his ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, received critical acclaim for its powerful performances and realistic depiction of the conflict.

2. The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack is a war film directed by Sankalp Reddy which is based on the historical events of the sinking of the Pakistani submarine Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film depicts the participation of the Indian Navy in combat and highlights featured Rana Daggubati and Kay Kay Menon among others.

3. Lakshya

Lakshya, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is a coming-of-age film about a young man who joins the Indian army and discovers his life’s purpose. The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan, is known for its stunning performances and uplifting theme of self-discovery and tenacity.

4. Shaurya

Set in the midst of the Jammu and Kashmir insurgency, the film depicts a fictional storyline centered around the court-martial of an Indian army soldier, Javed Khan, for killing his superior commander. The events leading up to the fratricidal murder are gradually disclosed throughout the court-martial. The video begins with a clip in which a group of Indian Army soldiers seal off a village in the Punj area of ​​Pulwama Dist in the Kashmir valley as part of a counter-insurgency operation. After several chase scenes, the film ends with an army officer being shot by a colleague. Instead of fleeing, the offending cop surrenders and is apprehended by his comrades.

5. Tango Charlie

Tarun Chauhan’s (Bobby Deol) journey from a young Border Guard recruit to a war-hardened fighter in India’s Border Security Force is shown in the film. This film was banned in Assam for allegedly defaming the Bodo community in northeast India. The plot begins with two Indian Air Force helicopter pilots discovering a large pile of dead terrorists and an Indian soldier who appears to have died in Kashmir. They later discover his existence and identity after reading his diary.

6. Haqeeqat – 1964

Haqeeqat is a war film directed by Chetan Anand which depicts the events of the Sino-Indian army of 1962. The film, famous for its realistic depiction of combat, depicts the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers fighting the Chinese army.

7. Edging

Border is a war film directed by JP Dutta based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film depicts the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought against the Pakistani army and helped establish Bangladesh. The 1997 film is based on the Logewala fight during the Indo-Pakistani War. Sunny Deol plays Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, the company commander of the Punjab army, in the film Border, which showcases his bravery.

8. 1971

Six years after the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, a group of Indian POWs held in Pakistan attempted to flee Pakistan and return to India, despite the risk to their lives, fearing they would never be released.

9. Kargil Pass

The film tells step by step how the Kargil war started, what caused it and how it finally ended. It is based on an authentic account of the 1999 struggle between India and Pakistan. Additionally, the film tells the moving story of martyrs such as Caption Vikram Batra and Manoj Pandey, who refused to back down in the face of death for their country.

10. Uri – The Surgical Strike

The narrative of the first section of the film revolves around the 2015 surgical strikes in Myanmar. Compared to the actual events, the events are somewhat dramatized. Later in the film, the plot focuses on the personal life of the protagonist, Major Vihan Shergil. The difficulties faced by the special forces agent and his family are clearly illustrated. Uri’s iconic terrorist attack is shown to the audience in the final part of the film. Major Shergill pursues all means of retaliation after suffering considerable personal loss and being angered by the cowardly attack. He has the incredible opportunity to lead the planned surgical strikes. Our intelligence gathering services are also extremely well represented.

To crack the SSB interview and join the Indian army as an officer, you can join our bundle of SSB interview live courses and we recommend you to SSB INTERVIEW ONLINE COURSE. Trusted by thousands of defense wannabes.

Read also :