Local memories, Thursday, May 4, 2023 | Entertainment
Art, Rhythm & Brewstickets on sale now
MARYVILLE, Mo. The downtown Maryville Art, Rhythm & Brews event is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 19, around Courthouse Square.
The annual event features local artists, breweries, food, music and a home brew competition and helps fund the sculptures located in and around downtown. This year, new pieces will be presented during the event.
A VIP section will open at 6 p.m. in Downtown Pocket Park. Regular admission tickets are $25. VIP entry tickets are $40. The ticket price includes unlimited drink samples, interactive art exhibits, performances by multiple bands and more, according to the event’s website.
The Christmas in Summer program is accepting applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. Community Services Inc. is now accepting applications for the Christmas in the Summer program which provides a brand new full outfit of clothing to students in need.
Last year, the Summer Christmas program served 97 students. Eligible students must be K-12 and enrolled in a Nodaway County school for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Churches and organizations in Nodaway County help sponsor this annual project, but registration is done through Community Services. To apply or for more information, contact Community Services at 660-582-3113. The deadline to apply is June 19.
Resound Fest to bring Christian music to the region
BETHANY, Mo. Resound Fest returns for its 13th year of bringing Christian music to the Northwest Missouri area.
The free family music festival begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9 and concludes after a community worship service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 11 at Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany. On the program, Cain, Ben Fuller, Colton Dixon, Dan Bremnes, Katy Nichole, Leanna Crawford, Break the Fall, Erskin and Goe Guerra as well as Chris McQuistion, Kerwood and Nextera.
The event will offer many activities for young and old: swimming, swimming pool/waterslide, canoeing, pedal boats, games and activities for children, volleyball, basketball and more. Some activities are chargeable. Activity passes can be purchased at the festival. On-site camping is available. For more information or to reserve a camping pitch, visit resoundfest.org.
