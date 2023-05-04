Carrie Fisher gets a star on the Walk of Fame on May 4

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May 4 tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures.

Learn more: A look back at the life of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher

On Thursday, Fisher – who died in 2016 – joins ‘Star Wars’ co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction which recognizes luminaries from film, TV, music and other entertainment industries . The stars of the trio are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

Fisher played Leia Organa, who in six films went from princess to general leading the forces of good in her fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away. Billie Lourd will accept the star on behalf of her mother.

Learn more: See All Star Wars Covers in TIME Magazine History

Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. The honor comes on May 4, essentially a holiday for Star Wars fans which is a play on a line Fisher often said in the movies, “May the Force be with you.”

Devotees around the world are celebrating with a variety of tributes, while retailers are running special sales on Star Wars merchandise.

Learn more: May the fourth be with you on this Star Wars day

The induction ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast live by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Fisher will receive the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honored in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are awarded to artists who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is now required to create and maintain the star.

More must-reads from TIME

contact us to Star Wars Actor finally gets a star on the Walk-of-Fame&body=https%3A%2F%2Ftime.com%2F6276948%2Fcarrie-fisher-walk-of-fame-star-may-the-fourth%2F” target=” _self” rel=” noopener noreferrer”>[email protected]