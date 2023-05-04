Actor John Cusack and Dozens of Media Organizations Protest Criminal Convictions of Asheville Journalists

More than 40 organizations plus a politically active movie star are protesting the criminal convictions of two Asheville journalists.

The organizations, including the Society of Professional Journalists, the press freedom group, the media company TEGNA and the individual news organization WFMY-TV in Greensboro, sent a letter on May 3 to the prosecutor of district Todd Williams and other local officials saying the 2021 trespassing charges against Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit should be dropped.

“Their lawsuits send a damaging message to the press and public, and tarnish all your offices’ efforts to strive for tolerance and transparency. It is also a poor use of taxpayers’ funds, especially given the cost of the discovery, jury trial and potential civil litigation. There is no public interest in prosecuting journalists who are not accused of causing harm,” the letter said.

Actor John Cusack, pictured in the 2022 film ‘Pursuit’, tweeted his support for Asheville Blade reporters found guilty of trespassing while covering police activities in Aston Park on Christmas Day 2021.

“Furthermore, the prosecution puts Asheville and Buncombe County officials in direct opposition to President Bidens’ reaffirmation over the weekend that ‘journalism is not a crime,'” he said. he declares.

The letter comes on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, declared by the United Nations to remind governments of the need to uphold their commitment to media freedom.

Trials of journalists arrested while gathering news in this country are extremely rare, the letter’s authors said, with the trial of Bliss and Coits being only the fourth of its kind in the past five years, according to the report. nonpartisan organization US Press Freedom Tracker, which maintains data on press freedom violations across the country.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams declined to comment, saying it was inappropriate to discuss the case outside of court.

“Any statement made by the attorney’s office in an ongoing case will be recorded in open court or filed with the clerk of the court in accordance with the North Carolina Attorney Professional Conduct Rules,” Williams said.

The Blade, in a statement sent to the Citizen Times and posted on social media, called the support for reporters a “thorough and powerful statement” and a “reminder of how blatantly mean-spirited, corrupt the actions of the authorities in Asheville and cruel in this matter.

Mathilde Bliss

In a message to Citizen Times Bliss, she and Coit were “proudly critical” of local government and police. She said the police got a search warrant for her phone, not to look for evidence of trespassing, which she said would have been ‘absurd’ and rare.”

Veronica Coit

Actor John Cusack, a board member of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, criticized late last month the arrest and conviction of journalists in what reporters said was coverage of a protest against the relocation of the homeless.

“It should be a bigger story that Asheville reporters have been convicted for recording cops in a city park,” Cusack tweeted on April 26, adding, “Local governments are harassing them with laws on trespassing”.

In a second tweet that day, Cusack noted that the two, who work for the self-proclaimed leftist publication Asheville Blade, were peaceful.

“Just because they don’t work for mainstream media doesn’t mean their First Amendment rights are less important,” he tweeted.

Cusack once tweeted about Asheville, according to a Twitter search, when Senator Bernie Sanders held a Rally for the 2019 presidential campaign north of the city’s River Arts District at the Salvage Station concert venue. Like Sanders, Cusack identifies as a Democratic socialist, according to his Wikipedia page.

The Citizen Times contacted Cusack through the foundation whose other board members include internationally renowned whistleblowers Edward Snowden who exposed a widespread US government electronic surveillance program and source Daniel Ellsberg. secret “Pentagon Papers” documenting the true assessments of Vietnam officials. War.

The foundation was among several First Amendment advocacy groups that spoke out or got involved following the reporters’ arrests on Christmas Eve 2021 by Asheville Police Department officers for misdemeanor second-degree trespassing in Aston Park, in the South French Broad area just south of the city The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and the foundation were among those who won the release of police body camera footage in a civil action in Superior Court.

District Court Chief Judge Calvin Hill ruled against the reporters on April 19, calling it “a case of outright trespass” and ordering each to pay $25 fines and court costs. Coit was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation with a 10-day suspended sentence.

They appealed to Superior Court with a jury trial scheduled for June 12.

APD agents evacuated tents and people from the park and arrested six people, including the journalists. Later, 16 people were indicted on littering charges. A trial into the crimes was recently delayed after a judge heard officers had lost evidence and belatedly turned over further evidence to the defence.

In the May 3 letter, the groups say the “sole basis” for the reporters’ prosecution appears to be that they were in the park after the 10 p.m. closing time.

“A government that cares about transparency should not want to set a precedent by preventing journalists from covering newsworthy events in plain sight and on public lands at night. and citizens have the right to know what the police are doing at any time,” they said.

The groups said they should be praised, not judged, for spending Christmas away from their families to “perform the public service of documenting important news”.

Police said the couple’s status as journalists was irrelevant and they were arrested because the park was closed.

In body camera video released after the ACLU’s lawsuit, an officer can be heard repeatedly asking Coit to leave the park. Coit replied that they were “covering a story”.

