Weekend Entertainment | May 4, 5 and 6





Today is May 4, aka Star Wars Day. Friday is Cinco de Mayo. And Saturday? Seis de Mayo? Cedar Point opens. Here’s a preview of what the weekend has in store for us. Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana will pay homage to Star Wars today by tapping the first keg of its Space Candy beer. It’s a hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, mango and paw. Chewbacca reportedly orders a pint every time he visits the Mos Eisley Cantina. Birdfish opens at 4pm today and the first 144 customers can get a commemorative drink. Those who come dressed in a Star Wars costume have a chance to win prizes. For information, click HERE. Yes, we had a mild February, but we are paying for it now. Luckily, it’s going to start looking like spring on Friday just in time for the first lawn party at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater. It’s a free after-work party that will feature the band RDNA and kick off a series of events on the first Friday of the month this summer at The Amp. It will begin with cornhole matches at the adjacent Wean Park from 4-5 p.m., followed by Zumba with Stepping Out from 5-6 p.m. RDNA will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Next, the party will move to the downtown Phelps Street hallway, where DJ Chip Banks will provide music across from Gringos Bar. Saturday will be a Cedar Point-worthy day and the first chance to see the new midfield. Nicknamed The Boardwalk, it recalls the beginnings of amusement parks. Classic rides such as the Wild Mouse, Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, Gatekeeper and Dodgem line The Boardwalk roller coaster. The centerpiece of the new area is the Grand Pavilion, a two-story dining and relaxation space that borrows its look and charm from the park’s original 1888 Grand Pavilion. Click on HERE. Saturday is also free comic day. All American Comics in Warren and Boardman, and Liberty Comics in Austintown, will distribute thousands of free comics from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. All American will also celebrate its 30th anniversarye birthday that day with a huge sale. For information, click HERE. For a complete overview of all entertainment options, check out the list. Top of the photo: An artistic rendering of The Boardwalk, Cedar Point’s newest attraction. Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

