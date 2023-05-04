Vivek Agnihotri says no one but him and Kangana question Bollywood now | Bollywood





Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra sat down for a discussion on film, politics and more, which was uploaded to YouTube. During this conversation, Vivek suggested that no one in the film industry has interviewed Bollywood other than him and actor Kangana Ranaut over the past few years. (Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri Discusses Anurag Kashyap’s Statement Against His Film With Sudhir Mishra. Watch) Vivek Agnihotri on his podcast said that only he and Kangana Ranaut asked Bollywood about his issues. Vivek sat down with Sudhir to discuss many issues related to their films, political ideologies and current film audiences in India. It turns out that during this conversation, Vivek asked Sudhir Mishra why he didn’t talk about Bollywood more, and gave the example of actor Kangana Ranaut. Vivek said, Bollywood ko kisne question kiya 4-5 saalo mein? Apart from Kangana and me? (Who has interviewed Bollywood in the past 4-5 years. Besides Kangana Ranaut and me?) In response to this, Sudhir said: Humari toh puri zindagi hi he, question. (My whole life is just one question.) Vivek then pointed out that previously Sudhir was quite vocal about his opinions in the public, but now he is not. Aap karte le pehle, ab nahi he aap. Aap karte the questions, karte publicly now you have arrested. Sudhir then replied: No, I did not stop. It is now as if this film industry is responsible for all the evils of the world. It’s not. It’s just a reflection of this society, jaise ye samaj he waise hi kuch log he (Just like society, Bollywood is also made up of the same people). Actress Kangana Ranaut has spoken a lot about the film industry with her tweets. Recently, after the success of Pathaan, Kangana said, “The film industry is so crude and crude that whenever they want to project the success of any business/creation/art, they throw blinking numbers at you, as if art had no other purpose. . It exposes their low standards and the kind of destitute life they live.” Meanwhile, last month, Sudhir had tweeted about The Kashmir Files, and his tweet led Vivek to invite him for a podcast. Sudhir had said, liberals complain about Kashmir files. For what? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to the cinema and saw it. But when we make films, our audience that criticizes Vivek just sits on their ass and doesn’t come to the theater. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah. To this, Vivek said: Why should anyone be attacked? It’s not a war. Sudhir is my senior and a famous filmmaker, I have deep respect for him.”

