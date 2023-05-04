Kevin Costner’s $145million beachfront resort is the culmination of a newly single actor’s real estate empire

Kevin Costner’s marriage to second wife Christine Baumgartner is coming to an end after 18 years and three children together.

Baumgartner, 49, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the shock split, which allegedly “blindsided” the Yellowstone star, 68.

And following his last failed union, DailyMail.com takes a deep dive into the actor’s colorful love life.

First wife Cindy Silva

In November 1994, Costner’s wife, Cindy Silva, filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

“We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and our financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached. We ask that we have the dignity to sort out this most painful part of our lives in private,’ read a statement from the couple in 1994.

Costner and Silva met when they were both students at California State University – Fullerton.

They would have three children together.

The couple split amid several reports that Costner had an affair with a famous hula dancer named Michele Amaral while filming his multi-million dollar Waterworld flop in Hawaii.

Eventually, Silva was awarded around $80 million in the divorce settlement.

In a 1995 interview, The Bodyguard star took responsibility for her role in the demise of her marriage, but didn’t go into detail.

“A series of events conspired to occur at the same time. I know it hurt some people that I failed in my marriage. And the marriage was my own failure,” he said.

Costner said in a 1995 interview with Parade Magazine that he never even spoke to Amaral on the phone.

He also listed the other women he was believed to be linked to, including Playboy model Angie Everheart and the daughter of casino magnate Steve Wynn.

“It was tough on Cindy and our kids. That didn’t help matters. The only thing he did was hurt. The collapse of my marriage was the hardest thing for me,’ the Dances With Wolves star said.

Costner went on to express his love for his first wife, “You can put that on the record. Through all the pain, Cindy was what I always thought was a real lady. I still have love for Cindy.

Silva supported Costner when he was a struggling actor, taking odd jobs including playing the role of Snow White at Disneyland.

Short-lived Brigitte Bridget Rooney

Shortly after his split from Silva, Costner had a son, Liam, with Pittsburgh Steelers heiress Bridget Rooney.

She is the heiress of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the aunt of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara.

In 1996, Rooney insisted she was “110% sure of the identity of the father” of her child.

But Rooney always “insisted on a paternity test” to prove paternity, according to a 2002 PEOPLE article.

The months-long affair is rumored to have cost the actor $7 million.

Liam is now 27 years old.

‘Mistress’ Michele Amaral

In 1994, Kevin Costner allegedly had an affair with hula dancer Michele Amaral while filming Waterworld.

Amaral was also married with two children when she met Costner.

A report in the New York Daily News at the time stated that the couple had met at the Mauna Lani hotel and shortly after, Amaral was “spotted leaving his $4,500 villa by day”.

According to an article in Departures magazine, Amaral has taught hula across the world and is known as the island’s premier soloist.

The Daily News report said Silva was alerted to the matter by someone who worked at Waterworld and was fired.

The same article accused Costner of multiple infidelities during his marriage.

At the time, Costner strenuously denied the allegations saying he was simply interviewing Amaral for a job.

During an interview where Amaral was brought up, Costner became furious.

“This woman did nothing wrong and yet had to share the harsh light of fame with me. I feel embarrassed and I don’t think there is a single thing I can do to make her life better.

“This woman has a name and making a thing out of it is the worst thing of all. It’s bad for her and her husband,’ Costner said.

Second wife Christine Baumgartner

Costner and his second wife Baumgartner began dating in 1998, having met around 1996 while Costner was filming his film Tin Cup. They married in 2004; seen in 2022

Costner and his second wife Baumgartner began dating in 1998, having met around 1996 while Costner was filming his film Tin Cup.

The Bodyguard star said when he first met her he wasn’t ready to fall in love again.

Both are graduates of California State University – Fullerton. Baumgartner graduated with a business degree.

They married in 2004 in Aspen, Colorado, where Costner long maintained a 160-acre ranch, known as The Dunbar. Rooms can be rented on the property for up to $36,000 per night.

The reason for the long courtship was that Costner wasn’t sure he wanted more children. The uncertainty even caused them to break up during a period before their engagement.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] I wanted a child, but I was afraid of not being an effective father.

“I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is ready to be with me until my last breath because I’m afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn that the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life,’ he told Closer Weekly in 2018.

Costner told The Daily Telegraph in 2011 that the reason for his four-year hiatus from filmmaking was because of his new family.

As recently as 2020, Costner spoke enthusiastically about how the couple’s relationship has grown stronger during the Covid-19 pandemic. He told People: “Our partnership has really focused on what we do for each other and how we manage our family.”

The couple share three children, Grace, 12, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 15, and both have filed for joint custody. seen in 2019

In 2022, Radar Online reported that Costner received an ultimatum from his wife. The report said she demanded he quit her hit show Yellowstone due to him being away from home so often.

‘The series is such a mega-hit, the producers want it to last forever! [Baumgartner] wants a firm commitment it’s his last season or he may have to! a source told the website.

And on Tuesday, May 2, it was revealed that Baumgartner had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

A rep for the Yellowstone star requested confidentiality while saying “circumstances beyond his control arose that required Mr. Costner to participate in a marriage dissolution action” with Baumgartner.

The couple share three children, 12, 14 and 15, and both have filed for joint custody.

The family’s primary residence was in Ventura, California, 30 miles south of Santa Barbara, where they also owned a beachfront mansion.

The couple have a prenup, reports TMZ.