



May the fourth be with you, Carrie Fisher. The “Star Wars” actress died in 2016, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4. Radio personality Ellen K will present the honor, and Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star. May 4 is an important date for “Star Wars” fans, whose adoption of “May 4th” plays on the film’s slogan “May the force be with you.” Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the franchise, also had roles in films such as “Shampoo” and “When Harry Met Sally….” The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT with guest speakers, who have yet to be announced. Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4 — an important day for “Star Wars” fans because of the pun “May the 4th” with “May the force be with you.” Hollywood walk of fame

Her “Star Wars” co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford each have their own stars, and Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Fisher’s star would be “few feet away” from Hamill’s. Last month, Hamill posted on Fisher star news, saying it was “long overdue and so well deserved”. Fisher’s star will be the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which honors entertainment industry icons with gold star plaques on the sidewalk. The organization shared a picture of his “star maker” collecting Fisher’s star on May 1. Fisher died aged 60 after falling ill on a London-Los Angeles flight. She was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, died a day after her daughter. Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, said Carrie’s death “was too much” for his mother. Martinez said Fisher’s star will be and opposite her mother’s. Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter with her ex-husband, Bryan Lourd, often posts tributes to her mother and grandmother on social media. On the sixth anniversary of her mother’s death, Lourd said she wished her mother could meet her children. “My mother is not there to meet them or to experience the magic. Sometimes the magic moments can also be the hardest. That’s what heartbreak is all about,” she added. she wroteadding that she would tell her children stories about Fisher. New trends Caitlin O’Kane Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer who covers trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

