Ed Sheeran accepts the expected drop in popularity | Entertainment
Ed Sheeran “accepts” the fact that he won’t always be successful.
The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker – who has two-year-old Lyra and 11-month-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn – admitted he doesn’t think an artist finds it easy to accept when their career is at a standstill. waning, then he is already preparing for the day when his star wanes.
Speaking in new documentary series ‘The Sum of It All’, he said: “Careers naturally hit a plateau and I’ve accepted that, by the time Lyra and Jupes are in school the world will have naturally said, ‘We’ it’s good’.
“I don’t think anyone is doing that well.”
The 32-year-old star also spoke about the importance of remembering her relationship with Cherry before they had their daughters.
He said: “I find that when you become parents, you forget that you were lovers in a relationship before, that you had fun and that you liked each other.
“It’s important to remember that you love each other.”
Ed said his life got “so much better” when he got into a relationship with his former classmate.
He said: “My relationship with Cherry is the most amazing thing in my life that no one really knows about.
“Everything in life got so much better when she got into it.”
The hockey player reflected on her husband’s emotional struggles in the docuseries as he battled his cancer diagnosis and the death of Ed’s friend Jamal Edwards.
Cherry said: “He’s now working through his darkest fears for the first time and that’s a hard thing to achieve.
“I’ve never seen him cry on stage, he never really cries in general.”
Cherry explained that the “Drunk” singer wanted to do the show to show he wasn’t a “robot.”
She said: “He wants to show people, ‘I’m not just this music machine robot. I am a father, a son, a friend, a husband. “
