Russell Crowe snubbed at King Charles coronation, actor reveals why
As millions around the world prepare for the coronation of King Charles III, Australian actor Russell Crowe has revealed he will not be attending the royal affair.
The ‘Gladiator’ star candidly said he didn’t get an invite and it may have been due to a previous awkward meeting with the royals.
“No, I didn’t get the call,” Crowe said during an appearance on the radio show “Triple M Breakfast Brisbane” on Thursday.
“It may be based on the last time I was introduced to royalty.”
Crowe went on to detail his last interaction with the royal family and noted that an equerry, an officer in the British royal household, gave him some advice on how to properly address members of the monarchy.
“The squire comes to talk to you and then says, listen, when you talk to a prince, you refer to him as this, this, this and that. The thing is, it’s just not in my DNA,” he noted.
“I’ll be respectful, and I’m very happy to meet people, but your highness’ thing is just not in my DNA.”
The 59-year-old confessed he had informally called Prince Harry and Prince William “mate” during their exchange.
“I thought the squire was going to pass out,” Crowe added.
After his interview, Crowe took to Twitter to explain that his conversation was not intended to criticize the British monarchy as he received backlash for his comments.
“Don’t bother sending insults as I’m not a monarchist but I met former Prince Charles at a Royal Premier of Master & Commander in London in 2003,” he began.
“The man who would be king was kind. He was also funny. Deeply intelligent and good company. In none of my encounters with royalty have I yet been able to pronounce your highness.”
Crowe went on to write in his lengthy social media explanation, “That doesn’t mean I meant disrespect or rudeness though. Far from it. I was thrilled to meet them.”
“I view costumes, ritual and pageantry with distant interest, if any. I don’t know what any of that means in 2023, or at any other time for that matter. I don’t really think we have need a king, but I am sure that Charles III will do his best,” he concluded.
Around 2,000 people, including members of the royal family, received invitations to King Charles’ coronation.
Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation day, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in California with their two children.
Members of the royal family from around the world have also received an invitation. King Carl XVI of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain will be present, which is a change from previous coronations when foreign monarchs usually sent their heirs or wives for the coronation ceremony.
The late Prince Philip’s cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, who was also one of Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaids, has been left out of the shortlist of guests.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also not received an invitation, confirming the news during an appearance on the ‘Loose Women’ talk show. She then told People that she was “very supportive of the King and Queen Consort” and was ready “to do whatever it takes to support them on their journey.”
The official coronation of King Charles III is due to take place on Saturday May 6.
Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash contributed to this report.
