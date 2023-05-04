Trump Deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Case: Read Most Key Moments

The claims of E. Jean Carroll are “a big hoax,” she’s “not my type in any way,” her lawyer is a “shame,” and the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was just a “discussion in the locker room” but former President Donald Trump’s comments about the stars are “largely true”.

These are some of the statements Trump made during his hours-long deposition in Carroll’s trial against him in October.

Trump decided not to take the witness stand in the trial on Carroll’s trial, alleging he raped her in a department store in the 1990s and then defamed her by saying she made it up allegations to make money. But parts of the former president affidavit were played for the jury by Carroll’s attorney on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights.

“Pure fiction”

Throughout the deposition, Trump repeatedly denies Carroll’s claims, calling them “pure fiction.”

“That didn’t happen,” he said.

Asked if he stood by public statements he made accusing Carroll of making up the story for financial and political reasons, Trump said yes. But when asked if he had any basis for these claims about his motives when he first made them in 2019 as president, Trump replied, “I don’t know.”

“It’s a big fat hoax” and a “complete jerk,” he said during deposition, calling Carroll a “whacko” who’s “not my type.”

“Getting to Hollywood”

Trump played the famous “Access Hollywood” tape, on which he was caught on a hot mic bragging about how he could grope and sexually kiss women without waiting for their consent.

In the video, Trump can be heard saying: I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women, I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, he said, including grab them by the p —-.

The 2005 video became public in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign and drew widespread condemnation.

Trump confirmed in his deposition that he made the comments and reiterated what he said during the campaign that they were “locker room talk.”

Asked about the content of his remarks, he replied: Well, historically, that’s true with stars.

Is it true with stars that they can grab women” by their private parts? asked Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan.

Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately, said Trump.

When asked if he considers himself a star, Trump replied, I think you can say that, yes.

“Fainted”

Kaplan also asked Trump about a post on his social media platform, in which he wrote that Carroll claimed Trump passed out on her inside the store, and asked him what he meant.

Trump said he was referring to an act that she says happened, but didn’t happen. And it’s better than the word that starts with F.

I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word, he added.

E. Jean Carroll arrives in federal court in New York on Monday. John Minchillo/AP

Asked again about the word fainting, which Kaplan defined as passing out with extreme emotion, Trump replied: Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her. She passed out with great emotion. She actually indicated that she loved it, okay? She loved it until the commercial break. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. She didn’t say that? Trump continued, before indicating he was referring to Carrolls2019 interview on CNNwith AndersonCooper.

In that interview, Carroll said what Trump did to her hurt him and was not sexual. When Cooper said that most people consider rape a violent assault, she replied: Most people think rape is sexy. Think about fantasies. She said she preferred the word fight to the word “rape”.

Lawyer bashing

In addition to frequently insulting Carroll, Trump also shot his attorney. He told Kaplan that his client “accused me of rape, of raping her, the worst thing you could do, the worst accusation.”

“And you know that’s not true either,” Trump continued, clearly angry. “You’re also a political operative. You’re a disgrace. But she’s accusing me, and you, of rape, and it never happened.”

Marital confusion

Trump had said he had never met Carroll, but inadvertently indicated she had a familiar face when shown a photo of him with her, his then-wife Ivana Trump and her husband. so, a local TV presenter. Carroll said the photo was taken in 1987, years before the alleged attack.

It’s Marla, Trump said when shown the photo, pointing to Carroll but referring to his second wife, Marla Maples. It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife, he continued before being corrected by his lawyer, Alina Habba. No, it’s Carroll, said Habba.

Trump then said the image was very blurry.

Asked by Kaplan if his three wives were his type, Trump said yes.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples at ringside at Tyson vs Spinks in Atlantic City, NJ on June 27, 1988. File Jeffrey Asher/Getty Images

Time lapse

While Trump’s lawyers hammered Carroll for his inability to remember the exact year of the alleged attack, Trump struggled to remember some important milestones in his life, including when and how long he was married to each of his three wives.

He said he and his first wife were married “from around 78 to the early 90s”. The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1990.

When asked when he married Maples, Trump replied, “I should get the exact dates for you. I can do that very easily.”

Trump was married to Maples at the time of the alleged rape.

Asked when he married his current wife, Melania Trump, he answered. I don’t even want to give you the answer. I’m not going to make him worthy.

‘Lapover’

He was asked if he saw women outside of his marriage to his first wife, Trump, whose relationship with maple trees was regularly splashed on the front pages of New York tabloids in the late 1980s replied, “I don’t know.”

Asked if he had been public about his relationship with Maples while still married to Ivana Trump, he said, “I don’t think I have been public about it.”

When asked again if he and Maples were dating before his divorce, he replied, “I don’t know, really. It could be an overlap,” he said, apparently referring to an overlap. , “but I don’t really know.”