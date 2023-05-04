The actor presents his Off-Broadway show at 49 Franklin





Peter Fogel brings his Off-Broadway show Til Death Due Us Part You First to the stage for two performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at 49 Franklin in Rumford. Fogel brings over 15 unforgettable characters to life in a fast-paced and hilarious presentation. His one man show is directed by Oscar nominee and Broadway legend Chazz Palminteri. Perennial bachelor Peter Fogel has major commitment issues because the love of his life just broke up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a special guest (Chazz Palminteri in a voiceover) who enters Fogel's head and acts as his conscience. Throughout the story, Palminteri advises Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life. Fogel playfully warns, All the stories I tell on stage about my roller coaster romances are true, names have been changed to protect the culprits. During the multimedia performance, Fogel uses his wit and vocal gifts to bring characters such as Russian ex-girlfriend Irina, magician and ex-fiancé Jamie, Tanya, his college roommate, the uncle Harold, as well as his demented father. and the wicked stepmother Eva. But, of course, they all have a goal of continuing to stress him out about his unfulfilled love life. Palminteri says, I get asked all the time to direct solo exhibitions. Honestly, I don't have time but Peters' show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with a lot of heart and the story really resonates with the audience. I wanted to go to the next level. Peter Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who has starred or worked on over 25 television shows (HBO Comedy Central, Comic Strip Live, Dry Bar, Married With Children, and Unhappily Ever After to name a few ). During his career, he shared the stage with Robin Williams, Dennis Miller, Lewis Black and Robert Klein. He was also the national touring headliner for My Mothers Italian, My Fathers Jewish & Im in Therapy! Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively. The full pub social menu will be available for each show. Tickets are $35 the day of the show, but a special $25 advance price is available at All That Jazz in downtown Rumford and online at 49franklin.com.

