Carrie Fisher posthumously receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





May 4 is a special day for “Star Wars” fans. Not only is it “Star Wars Day” because of the saying “May the fourth be with you”, but Princess Leia was given a great honor on this day. Carrie Fisher, best known for her role, was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially named May 4 “Carrie Fisher Day.” Fans flocked to Hollywood Boulevard to witness the momentous event. Mark Hamill speaks during a ceremony honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher, pictured right, with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as from May the Fourth as a tribute to the “Star Wars” movies. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia and Mark Hamill for his role as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) C-3PO, a Storm Trooper, and R2-D2 were in attendance along with Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill and his daughter, actress Billie Lourd. The ‘American Horror Story’ actress wore a dress that featured a photo of her mother as a space princess. “Mom, you made it,” Lourd said of the honor. “No one will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.” She revealed that as a child she wasn’t a fan of the movies, but it wasn’t until she became a teenager and boys started talking about how ‘sexy’ her mum was. she decided to watch. Over the years, Lourd said she has become a huge fan. ‘Star Wars’ movie characters C-3PO, left, and R2-D2 appear at a ceremony honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as May the Fourth in tribute to the “Star Wars” movies. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) “I buy any piece of Leia merch that I ‘Leia’ have my eyes on,” she joked. “Today May 4th is Carrie Frances Fisher Day,” Hamill exclaimed to the crowd. Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the films, first met Fisher when she was just 19 and he was in his early 20s. As he apprehended her young age, he soon realized that he had misjudged her. “She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years and brutally frank,” he revealed. “She has played such a crucial role in my personal and professional life. Things would have been much duller and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend she was. Although the occasion was a bit melancholic due to Fisher’s absence, Hamill said the actress wouldn’t want the attendees to be sad. Billie Lourd wears a dress with an image of her late mother actress Carrie Fisher during a ceremony honoring Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as the name of May the Fourth in homage to the films “Star Wars”. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) “She would want us to be happy,” he explained. Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest. Its star is the 2,754th on the famous march. It is located not far from where “Star Wars” was first created in 1977.



