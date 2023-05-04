Ed Sheeran Didn’t Copy Marvin Gayes Lets Get It On, Jury Decides Chicago Tribune





A jury found on Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn’t steal key elements of Marvin Gayes’ classic 1970s song Lets Get It On when he crafted his hit song Thinking Out Loud. The verdict in New York came after a two-week trial that included a courtroom performance by Sheeran as the singer insisted, at times angrily, that the lawsuit was a threat to all musicians who create their own music. Sheeran sat with his legal team throughout the lawsuit, defending against the lawsuit brought by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They said Thinking Out Loud had so many similarities to Lets Get It On that it violated the songs’ copyright protection. Early in the trials, attorney Ben Crump told jurors on behalf of Townsend’s heirs that Sheeran himself sometimes performed the two songs together. The jury saw the video of a concert in Switzerland in which Sheeran can be heard sequencing on stage between Lets Get It On and Thinking Out Loud. Crump said it was proof he stole the famous song. When Sheeran testified, he repeatedly took a guitar from behind him on the witness stand to show how he seamlessly creates mashups of songs at concerts to spice it up a bit for his sizeable crowds. The English pop stars’ cheerful demeanor exhibited during the interrogations of his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, all but disappeared during cross-examination. When you write songs, someone comes after you, Sheeran said in testimony, explaining that the matter was being watched closely by others in the industry. He insisted he didn’t steal anything from Lets Get it On when he wrote his song. Sheerans’ heirs said in their lawsuit that Thinking Out Loud had striking similarities and clear commonalities that made it clear he had copied Lets Get It On, a song that has been featured in numerous movies and commercials and has left its mark. hundreds of millions of streams. radio plays over the past half-century. Sheeran’s song, released in 2014, was a hit, winning a Grammy for song of the year. His attorneys argued that the songs shared versions of a similar, non-copyrightable chord progression freely available to all songwriters. Gaye was killed in 1984 aged 44, shot by his father as he tried to intervene in a fight between his parents. He had been a Motown superstar since the 1960s, although his songs released in the 1970s made him a generational musical giant. Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit For Your Love, was a singer, songwriter and lawyer who died in 2003. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, testified during the trial that she believed Sheeran was a great artist with a great future. She said she had hoped the lawsuit wouldn’t go to trial, but I have to protect my father’s legacy.

