Kashmir files manager Vivek Agnihotri asks Bollywood question Ko Kisne Kiya 4-5 Saalo Mein except Kangana Ranaut and me? While slamming the industry





Vivek Agnihotri never leaves a chance to slam the Bollywood industry, top actors and filmmakers. Time and time again we have seen the director use his social media account to launch an attack on the industry, especially those who have been behind it and his latest released film The Kashmir Files. Based on a true story, the film received a lot of criticism while a section of film fraternity members showed their support for the film, including Kangana Ranaut. Recently, the filmmaker sat down with director Sudhir Mishra to talk about matters relating to the film industry. During the same conversation, Vivek names the actress Queen and states that only these two are among the other celebrities who have interviewed Bollywood. On his podcast, Vivek Agnihotri tells Sudhir Mishra Bollywood ko kisne question kiya 4-5 saalo mein? Apart from Kangana and me? In response to which, Sudhir said, Humari toh puri zindagi hi he, question. Additionally, Vivek explained that Sudhir used to be quite vocal about his opinions in public, but now he isn’t. Well, Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood celebrities who never hesitate to smear the bad boys of Bollywood for cornering strangers in the industry. His tweets are often directed at Karan Johar. Earlier, Sudhir Mishra tweeted that liberals were complaining about Kashmir files. For what? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to the cinema and saw it. But when we make films, our audience that criticizes Vivek just sits on their ass and doesn’t come to the theater. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah. To this, Vivek said: Why should anyone be attacked? It’s not a war. Sudhir is my senior and a famous filmmaker, I have deep respect for him. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must Read:Vivek Agnihotri returns to Prakash Raj for calling Kashmir films absurd: his sleepless nights given to urban Naxals and … Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/the-kashmir-files-director-vivek-agnihotri-asks-bollywood-ko-kisne-question-kiya-4-5-saalo-mein-except-for-kangana-ranaut-and-me-while-slamming-the-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos