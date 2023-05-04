Entertainment
Stephen Tompkinson trial: Former DCI star Banks’ neighbor ‘saw him punch a ‘very drunk’ man outside his Whitley Bay home’ | UK News
A neighbor of British actor Stephen Tompkinson told a jury she saw him slap and hit a drunken man on the head during an incident outside his home.
Caroline Davidson gave evidence on day two of the 57-year-old’s trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where he is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Karl Poole in the early hours of May 30, 2021.
Tompkinson, known for starring in TV shows such as DCI Banks, Ballykissangel and Drop The Dead Donkey, denies the charge.
On the day the trial opened, jurors were told that Mr Poole had suffered traumatic brain damage as a result of the incident.
He and a friend, Andrew Hall, had been drinking since around midnight and passed Tompkinson’s home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, on their way from the beach to Mr Hall’s house, the court heard.
Tompkinson came out around 5:30 a.m. to confront the two men for making noise outside his home and first called the police to ask them to leave, prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court.
The court heard from Ms Davidson on Thursday – jurors heard she knew Tompkinson lived in the house across the road but had not spoken to him since he moved in two or three years previously.
Giving her account of what happened, she told jurors she was woken up by ‘hysterical laughter’ and looked out her bedroom window to see two men lying on the ground outside.
They both appeared “very drunk” and “wobbly” from side to side, she said, and Mr Poole was wearing nothing but boxer shorts.
Ms Davidson told the court she went back to bed but got up when she heard a voice with a “different tone”.
She could see Tompkinson “using hand motions to ask [the two men] walk away” and at one point “remove his fist”, the court heard. However, he put it down “more or less right away” before heading back to his house while apparently making a phone call, said she declared.
The pair then struggled to their feet, hugged each other and “started trying to walk away”, Ms Davidson said, before her neighbor returned.
“Both males started to roll over,” she said. “You could see maybe something was being said. The next thing I knew the neighbor had come forward and he had slapped one of the gentlemen, the one without a top, with his right hand and then the struck on the head with his left hand.”
“He didn’t move”
Asked by the prosecutor whether something had ‘precipitated this action’, Ms Davidson replied: ‘No’.
She said she was “100% sure” that Tompkinson had walked towards the two men.
Mr Poole ‘stumbled backwards and fell’, she said. “He just went straight back and his head hit the ground. He just, he didn’t move. He didn’t even put his hands out to stop, he just hit the ground. “
Tompkinson came out of his house when police arrived and spoke to two officers, Ms Davidson said, then placed a bottle of Jagermeister at Mr Poole’s feet.
Jurors have already heard Tompkinson tell police he took a bottle from the two men.
When asked if either of the two had taken any aggressive action towards the actor at any time, Ms Davidson replied: “No”.
The second witness testifies
Mr Hall also appeared on the witness stand on Thursday, telling the court he heard a ‘crack’ as Mr Poole’s head hit the ground.
Asked what Tompkinson did as Mr Poole lay on the ground, Mr Hall said: ‘I think he had his phone out but it was clear he wasn’t calling for help .
“Later, I don’t know the time scale, he showed a bit of humanity and a bit of remorse in my opinion, he must have sunk into what happened, but that’s not the case at first. I believe he was on his haunches with his hands on his head.”
Jurors heard Tompkinson tell police he pushed Mr Poole away in self-defence.
He denies the charge and the trial continues.
