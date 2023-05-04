This muscular actor is preparing Netflix’s latest thriller and is one of Colombia’s fiercest drag queens





After its premiere in April 2022, pulpit a.k.aThe scarred heart quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched Spanish-language series. The show centers on a man whose wife is murdered in order to transplant her heart into the body of a much wealthier woman. After discovering the truth, the man seeks revenge and is thrust into the underworld of organ harvesting. Watch the trailer here: The thriller recently kicked off its second season and with it the return of hunky Colombian actor Juan Tarquino, who reprises his villainous role as Garabato. Before landing the Netflix gig, the actor studied performing arts at the National Pedagogical University of Bogota and was a teacher for more than 18 years. We are sure it was a huge hit with the students. I mean, who wouldn’t want him to teach them a thing or two? About five years ago, Tarquino complemented his artistic endeavors by stepping out of his comfort zone and donning a pair of stilettos. With impeccable pacing and perfect wig acting, he slowly created a drag character known as Miss Lesley Wolf. What started out as something he did for fun quickly caught on and in 2020 Tarquino quit teaching to make Lesley Wolf his full-time job. Within a year, he found himself profiled in Vogue Mexico. Get to work, Miss Lesley! While 42-year-old Tarquino now gains even more fame playing Garabato, an evil criminal with all the standard traits of toxic masculinity, the dichotomy of his alter-ego, Miss Lesley, does not escape him. “She’s a window of happiness and freedom that I’ve found as an artist,” Tarquino said of his drag persona at The Colombian. “She’s my boss, the vehicle that somehow got me to be in Plpito after a pretty tough casting. I owe this character not only new recognition as a diverse person, but also this beautiful moment that I live as an artist. And while drag is currently under attack from crazy right-wing jobs on our shores, Tarquino opened up about how the art form has helped transform his life and the lives of so many in the LGBTQ+ community. “Drag is the dream various people had when we were alone in our homes in front of the mirror and performing to be that star,” he told the outlet. “Today we are the new pop stars of the world. The two seasons of pulpit are currently available to stream on Netflix, but you can get better acquainted with Tarquino right now with some of his swoon-worthy snaps below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.queerty.com/this-hunky-actor-is-steaming-up-netflixs-latest-thriller-is-one-of-colombias-fiercest-drag-queens-20230503 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos