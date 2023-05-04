Human Rights Watch partners with Hollywood to strengthen humanitarian action | American News





Human Rights Watch (HRW) decided to take on Hollywood to improve visibility and awareness of humanitarian issues in popular culture. As part of the move, the advocacy group has signed with a talent agent firm, Activist Artists Management (AAM), to provide scripted and unscripted content in film and television, according to a statement from HRW. In doing so, the organization is following the example of the Pentagon, the FBI and the CIA which have long-standing Hollywood relationships. They all have teams focused on take care of your imagewhile HRW seeks to promote ideas and themes, not the institution itself. The group set up a department of three employees and additional consultants, to deal with full-time Hollywood screenwriters and directors on integrating a realistic treatment of human rights issues into their work. We are thrilled to work with Hollywood to spread this message and equip committed activists, advocates and artists who stand up for justice through the stories they tell,” said Tirana Hassan, HRW’s new executive director. Amanda Alampi, the organisation’s director of campaigns and public engagement, argued that this was a logical step towards deepening the impact of HRW’s investigative work. We have consistently conducted human rights investigations and told real-life stories to try to put a human face to them. But more and more, we think scripted storytelling is going to be really important in this area, Alampi said. So what we’re trying to do is think about how do we insert a positive human rights message into popular culture? And Hollywood seems like a good place to start. She said one way HRW would try to exert influence is to work with producers and writers to encourage them to think about human rights in order to choose to tell stories more responsibly in production projects. films already in progress. Then a second area is really whether we can come up with story ideas that would actually tell effective human rights stories, Alampi added. We are already using our meticulous fact-finding to influence policy makers and put perpetrators in the dock. It’s about reaching a wider audience with stories that illustrate human rights issues, especially through unexpected storytellers and platforms, like space or superheroes. The dangers of trying to enhance human rights stories for dramatic effect were illustrated over the weekend when the Norwegian branch of Amnesty International published a series of AI-generated photos meant to depict the second anniversary of a brutal crackdown by Colombian police on a protest movement. Amnesty said the decision was made to protect the identities of the protesters but the photos were taken down following widespread criticism. Alampi argued that allowing Hollywood to script and fictionalize true stories would not impinge on HRW’s reputation for factual accuracy, as the group would not be central to creating the fiction, but simply conveying ideas. which could be a starting point for films with a human being. rights message. It’s not about drawing attention to HRW or getting us into a story, it’s about sowing human rights through effective storytelling, so I don’t think it’s a concern, Alampi said. Often our entertainment advocacy work focuses on being a link between our partners, the people affected and the storytellers who could help share these stories with a wider audience. Bernie Cahill, a founding partner of AAM, said, Activist is honored to partner with Human Rights Watch to amplify the important stories of its decades-long fight for justice, dignity, compassion, and equality for people all over the world.

