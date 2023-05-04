Anton Art Center Announces Honorary Chairs for 2023 ArtParty – Macomb Daily





Retired Justice Mark Switalski and former Justice Jodi Debbreccht Switalski were chosen this year as Honorary Chairs for Anton Art Centers 2023 ArtParty presented by First State Bank. This year’s event will take place on September 21 from 6-9 p.m. “We are delighted to have the Honorable Jodi and Mark Switalski as honorary chairs for this year’s ArtParty event,” Phil Gilchrist, Executive Director of Anton Art Center, said in a press release. “Their commitment to the arts and community is an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for their support.” Macomb County residents love the ArtParty for its food, entertainment, and art, but it’s so much more than that. It’s also a great opportunity to mingle with friends and associates who appreciate the value that art plays in our lives. It’s also one of Anton Art Centers’ biggest fundraisers of the year, and guests know their ticket proceeds support the center’s programming and its mission to enrich and inspire people. of all ages through the arts. Tickets for the ArtParty 2023 event will be available for purchase starting in August. For now, start looking for a dress or tie in Viva Magenta. This year’s ArtParty theme is Express Yourself and the theme color is Viva Magenta, a hue rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressing a new signal of strength, according to Pantone, who chose it as the color of the ‘year. Brave and fearless, Viva Magenta is a thrilling color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative. Guests at this year’s event will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including live music, art demonstrations and hands-on art experiences that showcase Anton’s work in the county. by Macomb. Research shows that art plays an important role in our communities by enriching people’s lives, fostering creativity and self-expression, fostering cultural understanding and appreciation, and enhancing community development. Studies have shown that engagement in the arts can have positive effects on mental health, cognitive development, and overall well-being. Art can also be a powerful tool for social change, allowing individuals and communities to explore important issues and express themselves in new and meaningful ways. Additionally, the arts have been shown to have a positive impact on local economies by attracting tourists, creating jobs and supporting small businesses. The Anton Art Center’s ArtParty event helps raise awareness of these important contributions while providing people with a fun and engaging way to support the arts. “The Anton Art Center plays an important role in the cultural and economic life of Mount Clemens and its surroundings,” said Jodi Debbreccht Switalski. We are incredibly fortunate to have this iconic space that promotes the arts through events, exhibits and engagement in our community. We are proud to be part of the 2023 event.” For more information, visit theartcenter.org or call 586-469-8666.

