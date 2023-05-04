Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Ranveer Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Dimple Kapadia, and many more…
Football fanboy Ranveer soaks up the Premier League action and meets the legends of the game
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been in the UK for a few days, attended Premier League games recently. The actor is known for his passion for football and attended Fulham and Manchester City and Leicester City games against Everton before concluding with a visit to the Emirates to see Arsenal against Chelsea.
The ‘Gully Boy’ star interacted with Indian Leicester City fans ahead of watching the game between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium. He discussed their favorite Premier League memories with club fans, including their title win in the 2015/16 season, and paid tribute to the club’s former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at his King’s shrine Power Stadium.
Speaking about his matchday experience on the trip, the actor, who is the Premier League Ambassador for India, said: “It was magical to feel the atmosphere in the stadiums during matches. , as it always is. It is a pleasure to see the best football players in the world in action, fighting for their teams while crowded stadiums cheer them on”.
Ranveer’s Premier League matchday experience culminated in the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, which recently kicked off late at night.
Moreover, Singh mentioned, “I had a great time watching Arsenal’s convincing victory over Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is doing something remarkable with the team, and it’s impressive to see this young and talented team in action.
The actor also met current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Fulham winger Willian and Premier League and West Ham legend Carlton Cole during his visit to the ground West Ham training ground.
“It was a remarkable experience to meet some of the greatest players in the history of football. To be in the presence of these legends who have had such an impact on the sport is truly impressive. I feel lucky to have the chance to learn from them and witness their passion for the game up close. My association with the Premier League has given me access to these exceptional experiences, and I am honored to be part of such an exceptional community.” concluded Ranveer.
Dimple highlights growing public acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’
Mumbai– Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, believes that audiences are now open to badass female characters on screen and that cinema in India has largely evolved for the good.
The series will feature women taking over the story with guns, drugs, and badassery at their disposal.
Speaking about the changing attitude of audiences, Dimple Kapadia said, “I think that even though these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are more and more accepting of them and looking for content that pushes the boundaries. It is important to recognize that cinema is a reflection of society and that society itself is more and more accepting of these themes.
She added: “We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects. As artists, it is our duty to navigate this landscape with care. and sensitivity, while pushing boundaries and exploring new ground. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artists, our job is to create content that resonates with them.
“Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo” will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.
Ridhi Dogra: ‘Nothing wrong with being called a TV/OTT actor’
She said typecasting comes from within. Actors shouldn’t limit themselves to one label, no matter what medium they’re from or work in. She also mentioned that there is nothing wrong with being called a TV or OTT actor.
Ridhi, for example, will be seen in SRK-Nayanthara’s upcoming star “Jawan” and Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3,” as well as the highly anticipated web series “Asur 2.”
She said, “As an actor, I think the only limits we have are what we put on ourselves. People just want to put labels and concepts on themselves because it helps them simplify things, but the truth is, acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can’t really put a rim around them. .
Ridhi added, “As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I’m able to contribute to any medium in the capacity it needs. While there’s nothing wrong with being called a TV or an OTT actor, I think it limits our abilities a lot. The intelligence of the person defines him and not the medium. Putting actors into labels is lazy on the part of those who make them.
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor’s OTT series “The Night Manager” releases June 30
Mumbai– Part 2 of “The Night Manager” streaming series, which is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel of the same name, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.
The series stars Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who plays an arms dealer, and Aditya Roy Kapur trying out the lead role of an agent planted by the government to extract information about an international arms syndicate. The Hindi adaptation ended with a cliffhanger and its part 2 is eagerly awaited.
Speaking about the show, Anil Kapoor said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support our fans have shown for ‘The Night Manager’. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I look forward to everything. the world will witness the twists and turns awaiting us.Shelly (my character in the series) will be seen at her best.
The series was created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.
“The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are thrilled that audiences will see what lies ahead in Shelly and Shaan’s journey,” added Aditya Roy Kapur. “The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide.”
Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, “The Night Manager: Part 2” premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.
June wedding for Sunny Deol’s son, Karan, to Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter
Mumbai– In what is being billed as a marriage of two cinematic dynasties, Karan Deol, the rookie actor son of Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol, is set to wed his longtime girlfriend Drisha Roy, a fashion designer who describes herself on her Manage Instagram as being “asocial”.
Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, directed by his father, recently got engaged to his beloved on his grandparents’ wedding anniversary, according to media reports. -parents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony. in the presence of both families.
They were rumored to have gotten engaged last year, but the actor’s team were quick to clarify that Karan and Drisha are childhood friends “and the news of their fiancé” is not true”.
Apparently, the couple are now making their status official and telling their friends and associates about the wedding ceremony next month. The media suggests that Drisha is a very private person, so not much is known about her.
On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. We still don’t know if it was Drisha in the photo.
On the work front, Karan will soon be seen in ‘Apne 2’ which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. (IANS)
