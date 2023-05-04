Bollywood roundup: Ranveer Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Dimple Kapadia, and many more…

– Advertisement –

Football fanboy Ranveer soaks up the Premier League action and meets the legends of the game

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been in the UK for a few days, attended Premier League games recently. The actor is known for his passion for football and attended Fulham and Manchester City and Leicester City games against Everton before concluding with a visit to the Emirates to see Arsenal against Chelsea.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star interacted with Indian Leicester City fans ahead of watching the game between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium. He discussed their favorite Premier League memories with club fans, including their title win in the 2015/16 season, and paid tribute to the club’s former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at his King’s shrine Power Stadium.

Speaking about his matchday experience on the trip, the actor, who is the Premier League Ambassador for India, said: “It was magical to feel the atmosphere in the stadiums during matches. , as it always is. It is a pleasure to see the best football players in the world in action, fighting for their teams while crowded stadiums cheer them on”.

Ranveer’s Premier League matchday experience culminated in the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, which recently kicked off late at night.

Moreover, Singh mentioned, “I had a great time watching Arsenal’s convincing victory over Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is doing something remarkable with the team, and it’s impressive to see this young and talented team in action.

The actor also met current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Fulham winger Willian and Premier League and West Ham legend Carlton Cole during his visit to the ground West Ham training ground.

“It was a remarkable experience to meet some of the greatest players in the history of football. To be in the presence of these legends who have had such an impact on the sport is truly impressive. I feel lucky to have the chance to learn from them and witness their passion for the game up close. My association with the Premier League has given me access to these exceptional experiences, and I am honored to be part of such an exceptional community.” concluded Ranveer.

Dimple highlights growing public acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Mumbai– Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, believes that audiences are now open to badass female characters on screen and that cinema in India has largely evolved for the good.

The series will feature women taking over the story with guns, drugs, and badassery at their disposal.

Speaking about the changing attitude of audiences, Dimple Kapadia said, “I think that even though these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are more and more accepting of them and looking for content that pushes the boundaries. It is important to recognize that cinema is a reflection of society and that society itself is more and more accepting of these themes.

She added: “We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects. As artists, it is our duty to navigate this landscape with care. and sensitivity, while pushing boundaries and exploring new ground. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artists, our job is to create content that resonates with them.

“Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo” will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

