Omaha-born actor Andrew Rannells will speak at Kaneko

An Evening with Andrew Rannells will be held at Kaneko on May 17. Rannells, a film, stage, television and voice actor, grew up in Omaha and attended Creighton Prep High School. His other credits include the Broadway musical Falsettos, television shows The New Normal and History of the World Part II, and films such as The Boys in the Band and The Prom. He is also the author of a new memoir, Uncle of the Year, and appears in Omaha as part of the publicity tour for the books. His other book was Too Much Is Not Enough, published in 2019. It will discuss his writing and acting career in his local appearance. The Bookworm, near 90th Street and West Center Road, is sponsoring the 7-9 p.m. event at Kaneko, an arts center at 1111 Jones St. Its books will be available for purchase. People also read… Tickets are $45 general admission and $40 for Kaneko members, and include a hardcover copy of Uncle of the Year. They are available at thekaneko.org. Resignation from Playhouse The first Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement at Omaha Community Theater resigned. Kathy Tyree, who is also a well-known Omaha actress and director, will step down on June 1. She will continue as guest director of Respect, the next show at Hawks Mainstage theaters, which opens June 9. Tyrees’ outreach and progress in the role of DEI has “ensure that Playhouse productions are better representative of the community we serve,” the theater leaders said when announcing his departure. They said they were looking for Tyrees’ replacement and that she would help with the transition of the new administrators. OCP remains committed to strengthening its inclusiveness and diversity both in performer representation and in its productions, they said. We thank Kathy for her valuable contributions. Bellevue Stage Emblem Bellevue Little Theater celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. Now he is about to present his 250th production.

Girls Weekend, a quick prank from Iowa writer Karen Schaeffer, has that distinction. It opens Friday evening and will continue until May 21.

A milestone party will be held following the opening night performance. Guests are invited to celebrate with the cast and staff over drinks and light refreshments.

The play begins as four Iowa women arrive at a secluded cabin to drink wine, laugh, and discuss their latest assignment at the book club. The conversation about the books soon goes by the wayside as the girls start talking about the men who aren’t there.

Jon Flower is the director. The cast includes D. Laureen Pickle, Heather Wilhelm, Sara Scheidies, Clair Mahoney, Daniel Henery-Cavanaugh, Chris Latta, Don Harris and Rider Mattheis.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets, available at theblt.orgare $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students.

A Peruvian painter has an exhibition

Alfredo Zagaceta, a painter from the Peruvian Amazon jungle, is organizing an exhibition this weekend in Omaha.















The exhibition will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14205 N. 32nd Ave., a private home located on 11 acres of bur oak forest.

I met him at the Envision Festival in Costa Rica and fell in love with his work,” said owner Aaron Batt. I’m thrilled to bring his unique perspective to Omaha audiences.

Apprenticed under Pablo Amaringo, Zagaceta lived and worked with him in exchange for his tuition at the school of painting in the Amazon.















For four years, Zagaceta learned English, helped with daily chores, and immersed himself in the wisdom of the jungle.

Zagaceta has participated in group exhibitions in various regions of Peru, the United States, Europe and Japan. His paintings are on display at the International Museum of Children’s Art in Norway.

He resides in Pucallpa and paints in the neo-Amazonian and subrealist style of the Amazon.

He says his passion is painting and he will paint until he can no longer lift a brush, Batt said.

Falconwood movies are back

The Falconwood Park drive-in theater in Bellevue opens for the season this week.

The first three films were the original Star Wars trilogy, which began, of course, on Thursday (May the Fourth Be With You.) A New Hope was also screened that night, and Friday (Revenge of the Fifth) will bring a double feature film: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. If you come, you are encouraged to wear Star Wars costumes.

Other May shows include Encanto on Saturdays, Twister on May 18, Ferris Buellers Day Off on May 19, and ET on May 21.

Food trucks will be on hand and glamping cabins will be available if you wish to stay overnight.

Doors open at 7 p.m. each movie night and the show begins at dusk. All movies are free.

Falconwood Park is at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue. For more information, visit falconwoodpark.com.

Longer hours at Durham

The Durham Museum is extending its opening hours this summer, remaining open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays from June.

Along with that, it’s bringing back the $5 after 5 promotion that allows people of all ages to enter the museum for just $5 after 5 p.m. Children 2 and under will stay free.

The museum will also be open seven days a week this summer. Hours of operation in June, July, and August are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It will be closed on Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party at Benson Theater Friday.

The 5 p.m. event will pay tribute to a century of activism by Mexican and American families in South Omaha. It will feature Mariachi Zapata, Marina Rosado, Linda Garcia and the Omaha Dance Company Hispanic Art Center. Elected officials were also invited.

Admission is $10 at the door. For $25 more, you can participate in a tequila tasting with Tequila Whisperer Chato Chicano at 5:30 p.m.

The theater is at 6054 Maple St. The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum is at 1941 S. 42nd St., Suite 221.

Marjie Ducey, editor of the World-Herald, contributed to this report.

