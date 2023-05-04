Bollywood Baadshah, Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan has become a new hit in Hindi film industry. Next, he will be seen in action artist Jawan directed by Tamil director Atlee. The movie is actually supposed to release on June 2, 2023. But so far, there has been no update regarding the teaser and trailer of the movie.

This greatly disappointed King Khan fans. The current buzz in Bollywood media circles is that Jawan will hit screens sometime in August, not June 2. A few media portals reported that the postponement was due to the delay in VFX work.

Speculation about the postponement is making the rounds on the internet. An official statement from production house Red Chillies Entertainment is yet to come. Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. Featured actress Deepika Padukone performs a cameo. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra are trying out other key roles, and Anirudh is composing the tunes.

