20 New Bollywood Movies To Add To Your Watchlist ASAP
No matter the mystery genre, whodunnit, romantic comedystockBollywood always finds a way to make a film feel, well, Bollywood. India’s hugely popular film industry has a brand vibe that goes well beyond language (Bollywood is primarily a Hindi-language hub, but Indian cinema is produced in many different languages) and country of production. You can usually recognize a bollywood movie by its vivid color palettes, elaborate sets, larger-than-life action sequences and, if you’re lucky, jaw-dropping musical numbers.
Bollywood isn’t just a place or an industry, it’s an aesthetic, it’s a lifestyle. And as such, it requires regular attention and maintenance. It’s almost impossible to keep up with the non-stop production of Bollywood. The industry is releasing movies at a dizzying rate, and there are only so many hours in a day, so to make your movie selection easier, we’re rounding up some of the best Bollywood movies of 2023. action epic Pathane featuring Shah Rukh Khan at music sound-inspired musical Music school Starring Shriya Saran, this year’s Bollywood offerings span across genres. You will laugh, you will cry, you will sing, you will dance. And, of course, you will have fun.
Varisu
Successionbut make it Bollywood. Varisu is the story of a businessman, Rajendran (Sarath Kumar), who pits his three sons against each other to determine his successor. Two of them immediately jump into the competition, but the third, Vijay (Vijay Rashmika), is less interested in the fast-paced corporate life. When Vijay is put in charge, hell has to prove to his family that he can run the business while battling his resentful brothers.
See the original post on Youtube
Mrs. Undercover
After 10 years of being a housewife, an undercover agent is reactivated and recruited to help take down a menacing murderer. But first, Shell needs to brush up on her super spy skills.
See the original post on Youtube
gas lamp
Meesha (Sara Ali Khan) returns home after 15 years at her father’s request and is surprised to find him MIA when he arrives. Soon, strange things start happening in the family area, and Meesha becomes convinced that her father’s disappearance is more than meets the eye.
See the original post on Youtube
Music school
A music teacher shakes up a school by encouraging students to put on a production of The sound of musicdespite the academic orientation of the institution and their parents.
See the original post on Youtube
Who am I
An existential crisis sends Bhavitavya, a philosophy student, on a journey of self-discovery and contemplation as he ponders the meaning of life.
See the original post on Youtube
Bad boy
This fun story of young love follows Raghu (Namashi Chakraborthy), a “bad boy” who falls for the much more conservative and studious Ritu (Amrin Qureshi), much to his parents’ chagrin.
See the original post on Youtube
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
It’s the disruptive musical you never knew you needed. Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor) is an overconfident gamer with a hotline to help people break up with their SOs. But what will he do when the hotline gets a call from his girlfriend, Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor)?
See the original post on Youtube
Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway
Based on a true story, Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway follows the uphill struggle of an immigrant mother (Rani Mukerji), who takes charge of Norwegian child protection services after her two young children are taken into custody.
See the original post on Youtube
Lost
Journalist Vidhi (Yami Gautam) finds herself in the crosshairs of very dangerous players as she investigates the disappearance of a young student. But even if the forces tell her to stop her investigation, she won’t stop until she finds out the truth.
See the original post on Youtube
Maidaan
If you like sports movies, you’re going to want to watch Maidaana biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team who is credited with reviving the national team and putting Indian football on the map in the 1950s.
See the original post on Youtube
Emergency
Emergency revisits the turbulent period in Indian history when the country was put under a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977, and how then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Kangana Ranaut) used her increased political power.
See the original post on Youtube
The Archies
Bollywood puts its own spin on beloved Archie comics with The Archies. Not much has been released about the plot, but you can bet Archie (Agastya Nanda), Veronica (Suhana Khan), and Betty (Khushi Kapoor) will be breaking hearts all over Riverdale.
See the original post on Youtube
Pathane
Pathanethe latest installment in Bollywood’s YRF spy universe, follows Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), a former agent who must team up with spy Rubina Mohsin (Deepika Padukone) to take down a terrorist who, you guessed it , is also a former agent .
See the original post on Youtube
Shehzada
Swap at birth meets rags to riches with a little forbidden love sprinkled on top Shehzadaa musical about Bantu, a working-class man who discovers a family secret that turns his world upside down.
See the original post on Youtube
Ghore Pherar Gaan
Ghore Pherar Gaan is an intimate musical about Tora (Ishaa Saha), a newlywed who moves to London to live with her husband, but struggles to adjust to her new life as a housewife and still longs to pursue her love of the music. Enter: Imran (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), a street musician who catches her eye and inspires her to pursue what she wants.
See the original post on Youtube
Chhartriwali
After a family health crisis, Sania (Rakul Preet Singh) decides to use her skills to teach young girls and women safe sex practices and promote the use of condoms in her community to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
See the original post on Youtube
cathal
A young policewoman embarks on a mad dash to solve the case that will make or destroy her career: the suspicious disappearance of a local politician’s prized jackfruit.
See the original post on Youtube
Gulmohar
Generations of the Batra family gather at their former family home for one last celebration before their home is demolished to make way for a grand ascent in this family drama about memories, love and fate.
See the original post on Youtube
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hasn’t hit theaters yet, but you can be sure it’s going to be a show stopper. The romantic comedy stars Bollywood heavyweights Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in title roles.
See the original post on Youtube
The tenant
This Bollywood drama trades elaborate musical numbers for social commentary. The film follows the unlikely friendship between a mysterious single woman who rocks an apartment complex and strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of her teenage neighbors.
See the original post on Youtube
