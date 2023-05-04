Hollywood writers’ strike could hit revenue if it lasts long enough

Paramount Global (PARA) CEO Bob Bakish weighed in on the Hollywood writers’ strike during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday, revealing that the longer the strike continues, the more impact it will have on its finances .

“In terms of financial impact, it really ultimately depends on how long the strike lasts,” Bakish said. “But at this point we think it’s probably slightly revenue diluting, flat on [operating income before appreciation and amortization] and accretive [to cash spend.]”

The executive added that Paramount has several “levers” it can use to successfully mitigate the impact of the strike, even for an extended duration.

“When it comes to these levers, we have a lot [of] what’s in the box, so with the exception of things like late at night, consumers really won’t notice anything for a while,” he said.

He explained that the media giant’s leading position in reality and unscripted content, combined with sports and offshore productions, help to further strengthen its content position. “We planned for that.”

Ultimately, Bakish said he hopes writers and studios will come to a resolution as soon as possible, given that writers are “an essential part of creating content that our audience enjoys.” However, he warned “there is quite a big gap today” in the negotiations, describing the situation as “multi-faceted”.

Members of the Writers Guild of America union hold signs as they demonstrate outside the offices of Netflix, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After failing to reach an agreement with production studios, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents thousands of television and film writers, called a strike at midnight Tuesday, triggering a shutdown of the production throughout the industry.

It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years after the 100-day shutdown in 2007.

In a statementthe WGA said the committee “began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the responses from the studios have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis the writers are facing.”

“The behavior of the companies has created a gig economy within a union workforce, and their steadfast position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession,” the guild added.

The WGA had negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery NBCUniversal, Paramount and Sony.

The six-week talks focused on compensation issues caused by the streaming boom, in addition to other fundamental changes in entertainment like the recent wave of cost-cutting that prompted media giants Disney (DIS) at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to carry out massive layoffs and suspend several projects.

“The AMPTP presented a comprehensive proposal to the Guild last night, which included generous increases to writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals,” AMPTP said in a statement following the announcement. of the strike. “The AMPTP has also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve this offer, but is unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild continues. to insist.”

How we got here

The television and film industry today is being radically reshaped by the impact of streaming services.

Streaming shows often have fewer episodes and less residual revenue compared to traditional network television, which often means less money in writers’ pockets.

At the same time, the majority of studios are no longer just “pure play” production houses. Instead, they have their own streaming divisions, which has brought a new set of challenges as direct-to-consumer losses mount.

“Whether this is a dot on the radar or an extended strike like in 2007 remains to be seen,” Scott Purdy, head of US media industry at KPMG, told Yahoo Finance. “In the short term though, consumers should prepare for some of their favorite TV shows to be delayed and potentially enter a period where there is a limited amount of new content to watch. Well, look at how that affects subscription decisions along with inflation—pinched consumers who were already reassessing their spending habits.”

Late-night television is already feeling the impact, with programs like “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talk shows resorting to reruns amid the strike.

Striking writers gather outside the offices of Netflix, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. TV and film writers launched a strike Tuesday for the first time in 15 years as Hollywood braced for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight for fair pay in the age of streaming. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Similar to Bakish, other studio executives said they had enough scripted content in the bank to avoid content pipeline disruptions.

“We have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, so we could probably serve our members better than most,” Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the interview. quarterly call on the company’s results last month.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery echoes similar sentiments at the company’s Max Streaming launch presentation last month, telling reporters, “We’ve prepared. We’ve produced a lot of content and we’re launching a product on May 23. So we’re ready to launch guns blazing in terms of our product and our platforms around the world.”

The box office should also be safe, according to industry executives: “For movies coming out this year, the strike really doesn’t have an impact,” the CEO of IMAX (IMAX) said Monday, Richard Gelfond at Yahoo Finance Live. “It’s a question of how long it will last and what will happen next year.”

