Entertainment
Hollywood writers’ strike could hit revenue if it lasts long enough
Paramount Global (PARA) CEO Bob Bakish weighed in on the Hollywood writers’ strike during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday, revealing that the longer the strike continues, the more impact it will have on its finances .
“In terms of financial impact, it really ultimately depends on how long the strike lasts,” Bakish said. “But at this point we think it’s probably slightly revenue diluting, flat on [operating income before appreciation and amortization] and accretive [to cash spend.]”
The executive added that Paramount has several “levers” it can use to successfully mitigate the impact of the strike, even for an extended duration.
“When it comes to these levers, we have a lot [of] what’s in the box, so with the exception of things like late at night, consumers really won’t notice anything for a while,” he said.
He explained that the media giant’s leading position in reality and unscripted content, combined with sports and offshore productions, help to further strengthen its content position. “We planned for that.”
Ultimately, Bakish said he hopes writers and studios will come to a resolution as soon as possible, given that writers are “an essential part of creating content that our audience enjoys.” However, he warned “there is quite a big gap today” in the negotiations, describing the situation as “multi-faceted”.
After failing to reach an agreement with production studios, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents thousands of television and film writers, called a strike at midnight Tuesday, triggering a shutdown of the production throughout the industry.
It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years after the 100-day shutdown in 2007.
In a statementthe WGA said the committee “began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the responses from the studios have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis the writers are facing.”
“The behavior of the companies has created a gig economy within a union workforce, and their steadfast position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession,” the guild added.
The WGA had negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery NBCUniversal, Paramount and Sony.
The six-week talks focused on compensation issues caused by the streaming boom, in addition to other fundamental changes in entertainment like the recent wave of cost-cutting that prompted media giants Disney (DIS) at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to carry out massive layoffs and suspend several projects.
“The AMPTP presented a comprehensive proposal to the Guild last night, which included generous increases to writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals,” AMPTP said in a statement following the announcement. of the strike. “The AMPTP has also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve this offer, but is unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild continues. to insist.”
How we got here
The television and film industry today is being radically reshaped by the impact of streaming services.
Streaming shows often have fewer episodes and less residual revenue compared to traditional network television, which often means less money in writers’ pockets.
At the same time, the majority of studios are no longer just “pure play” production houses. Instead, they have their own streaming divisions, which has brought a new set of challenges as direct-to-consumer losses mount.
“Whether this is a dot on the radar or an extended strike like in 2007 remains to be seen,” Scott Purdy, head of US media industry at KPMG, told Yahoo Finance. “In the short term though, consumers should prepare for some of their favorite TV shows to be delayed and potentially enter a period where there is a limited amount of new content to watch. Well, look at how that affects subscription decisions along with inflation—pinched consumers who were already reassessing their spending habits.”
Late-night television is already feeling the impact, with programs like “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talk shows resorting to reruns amid the strike.
Similar to Bakish, other studio executives said they had enough scripted content in the bank to avoid content pipeline disruptions.
“We have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, so we could probably serve our members better than most,” Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the interview. quarterly call on the company’s results last month.
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery echoes similar sentiments at the company’s Max Streaming launch presentation last month, telling reporters, “We’ve prepared. We’ve produced a lot of content and we’re launching a product on May 23. So we’re ready to launch guns blazing in terms of our product and our platforms around the world.”
The box office should also be safe, according to industry executives: “For movies coming out this year, the strike really doesn’t have an impact,” the CEO of IMAX (IMAX) said Monday, Richard Gelfond at Yahoo Finance Live. “It’s a question of how long it will last and what will happen next year.”
Alexandra Channel is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at [email protected]
For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and corporate earnings news, click here
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/paramount-ceo-hollywood-writers-strike-could-hit-revenue-160102888.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cong policy based on “divide and conquer” policy; party enemy of peace and development: PM Modi
- Anti-LGBT rhetoric becomes mainstay of Erdogan’s election campaign
- Hollywood writers’ strike could hit revenue if it lasts long enough
- Historic performance of table tennis players from Mickuny Junior High School [Z GALERI] Vilnius courier
- Shop Up To 40% Off Adidas Spring Sale
- Google uses Star Wars Day to officially announce Pixel Fold
- Actor Sarath Babu’s family deny rumors of his death
- El Salvador president removes tax on innovation
- Donald Trump seeks to move New York’s secret money criminal case to federal court
- Note from the Provincial Government of Lampung! Here is Jokowi’s schedule for reviewing damaged roads
- Russia accuses US of involvement in Kremlin blasts
- 20 New Bollywood Movies To Add To Your Watchlist ASAP