Porn industry group sues Utah age verification law | News, Sports, Jobs





SALT LAKE CITY (AP) An adult entertainment industry group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging a new Utah law that requires porn websites to implement age verification mechanisms to prevent minors from accessing sexually explicit content. The law, which took effect Wednesday, made Utah the second state to require adult websites to verify the age of those who wish to view their pages through an independent contractor or digital ID. Lawmakers likened the requirement to that of alcohol or online gambling and argued that stronger protections were needed to protect children from pornography, which is ubiquitous online. The Free Speech Coalition, along with an author of erotica and companies that run adult websites and are sued, argue that Utah’s new law unfairly discriminates against certain types of speech, violates the rights of the first amendment porn providers and intrudes on the privacy of people who want to see sexually explicit material. The plaintiffs asked a federal judge to prohibit the application of the law until their legal challenge is resolved. They argue that the Age Verification Act imposes a content-based restriction on protected speech that requires narrow tailoring to serve a compelling state interest. It is currently illegal to show child pornography under federal law, but this law is rarely enforced. Utah’s new law is the latest effort by conservative states to crack down on access to pornography and aligns with other efforts by lawmakers to restrict how children use the internet, including social media sites. . This comes less than a year after Louisiana enacted a similar law and other states are considering policies such as filters or age verification for adult websites. Utah’s law builds on years of anti-porn efforts by the Republican-controlled Legislature, where the majority of lawmakers are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Days. It comes seven years after Utah became the first state to declare pornography a public health crisis and two years after lawmakers passed a measure paving the way for a requirement to equip internet-enabled devices with porn filters for kids. The provisions of the law delay its entry into force unless at least five other states pass similar measures. The age verification law is facing a strong backlash, including from one of the biggest porn sites, Pornhub, which disabled access to its site in Utah earlier this week. The Free Speech Coalition has already filed similar challenges. In 2002, his lawsuit against a federal child pornography law was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down the undue interference with free speech provisions. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

