WGA joins Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA and DGA in show of solidarity

The Writers Guild of America West held a rally Wednesday night to show solidarity with other Hollywood unions in their labor contract battles against major Hollywood employers.

About 1,800 guild members attended the meeting at the Shrine Auditorium and heard WGA leaders explain the reasons for the two-day strike. One of the stars of the show, however, was Lindsay Dougherty, the 39-year-old leader of Teamsters Local 399.

“We all stick together,” Dougherty said Variety outside of the event. “We have an opportunity to make a difference in this industry, and the only way to do that is to be together.”

The Teamsters have a contract in place until July 31, 2024 and therefore cannot join the strike. But under their contract, the Teamsters cannot be penalized for refusing to cross established picket lines.

“Every truck we know of hasn’t gone through,” she said. However, it’s not yet clear if this has affected productions in Los Angeles. Dougherty said production had already slowed significantly long before the strike.

“It’s predetermined by the studios to do this to starve all of our members out of work right now,” she said. “I believe the studios never intended to do a deal in the first place.”

According to participants, Dougherty – who has a tattoo of Jimmy Hoffa’s face on his left bicep – received a round of applause.

“I imagine at least half the audience is probably trying to figure out how to pitch their next show with her as the star,” said Stephen Hootstein, a television writer.

Jon Avnet, Negotiations Chairman of the Directors Guild of America, also addressed the crowd, as did Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA. Hootstein said it was heartening to see the support from other guilds, saying it gave off a different vibe than he felt during the 2007-08 strike.

“Sixteen years ago there were a lot of ‘you silly writers,'” he said. “Even six years ago, when we were on the edge of the precipice, there was this same type of energy. I don’t hear this type of energy at all.

The DGA begins negotiations next week on his contract, and SAG-AFTRA kicks off next month. Both of their contracts expire on June 30.

“Everyone has slightly different issues, but certainly at the heart of the residuals and sharing success of hit shows reaching audiences is a common issue that they’re tackling,” Hootstein said. “I think there is real unity on that front.”

Several writers said they felt united after seeing so many people go through the same experience together. Many attendees left the sanctuary Wednesday night with Wolfgang Puck brand packaged deli spreads.

“It was scary, but it was also very reaffirming,” said Darcy Fowler, a television writer. “I’ve never been in a room with so many people in this industry with one drive, one goal… We all feel motivated, united and so supported.”

The WGA East held a similar meeting of members at the Cooper Union in New York.

