Mortal Kombat 2 Reportedly Found Its Johnny Cage With The Boys Actor





Production due to begin this summer, Mortal Kombat 2 would have found his Johnny Cage with The boys starring Karl Urban. The upcoming film will act as a sequel to the 2021 reboot adaptation of the beloved fighting video game series, picking up the cliffhanger where the heroes of Earthrealm must regroup for their next fight against the wizard Shang Tsung and his evil forces from Outworld. Get better reviews than the original, mortal combat was a modest box office hit and an HBO Max hit, with a sequel confirmed in January 2022. The envelope announced that New Line Cinema was in final negotiations with The boys star Karl Urban will play Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2. The casting report follows Todd Garner revealing a recent meeting with stars Chin Han and Joe Taslim as they prepare for production of the video game movie’s sequel in Australia in June. As of this writing, neither New Line nor Warner Bros. have officially confirmed casting talks.

What Urban’s Reported Casting For Mortal Kombat 2’s Johnny Cage Means Although not yet confirmed for the role, Urban is reportedly in final talks to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 marks an interesting choice for the Aussie actor. It wouldn’t just be his first major role in an action film since the success of The boysbut also his second attempt at video game adaptation after starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in 2005 Loss film, which was a critical and commercial failure upon release, but has since garnered a cult following. Related: Every Movie Where Dwayne Johnson DiesUrban playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 would also say a lot about how the sequel aims to portray the beloved character. The 2021 reboot didn’t quite act as an origin story for its roster of game characters, but featured a generally younger cast in the forefront, with the oldest being Kano’s Josh Lawson and Joe Taslim of Sub-Zero at 41 and Jax’s Mehcad Brooks at 42. While Urban’s 50-year-old age doesn’t put him too far ahead of many of his potential co-stars, it could see Cage be one of the most experienced members of Earthrealm fighters. That wouldn’t necessarily make him the most mature, though, as Cage is well known in the mortal combat franchise for his fairly immature attitude, with the exception of more recent games in which his eldest becomes a more serious fighter against Outworld. Given the schedule of Mortal Kombat 2Cage’s backstory is currently unknown, a time jump could also help age some of his characters, including Cage’s frequent love interest Sonya Blade, and put them all on a level playing field. with each other. Source: The Envelope

