Trump Defends Access Hollywood Tape in Lawsuit of E. John Carroll





Before his infamous “Grab ’em by the p—-” remark on the “Access Hollywood” tape, then-candidate Donald Trump told Billy Bush, “When you’re a star, they let you .” Trump doubled down on those lines during his deposition on the E. John Carroll. “Historically it is, with stars,” Trump said. “Well what if you look over the last million years, I guess that has been mostly true not always but mostly true unfortunately or fortunately.” Originally recorded in October 2022, the video deposition was presented to a jury on Thursday. The jury will hear from Trump only by video, as he does not plan to appear in person. In a brief stint, Trump sat expressionless as the “Access Hollywood” tape roles in the corner of the frame, marking the second time the jury has seen him perform. The outing appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday during testimony from journalist Natasha Stoynoff, who said Trump pushed her against a wall and began kissing her when she was sent to profile him. he and his wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago in 2015. When she saw Trump on Billy Bush’s microphone, Stoynoff said she thought, “Oh, he does that to a lot of women. It’s not just me. In the video deposition, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan asked Trump about his reaction to sexual assault allegations made by Carroll, Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, another accuser who said Trump groped her on a plane. . In each case, Trump implied that he did not find his accuser physically attractive, and he acknowledged that involvement in the video. In Carroll’s case, Trump said, “That’s not my type,” but the jury saw that claim take a hit when Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in the video. “It’s Marla, yeah,” Trump could be seen commenting, apparently referring to Carroll. “She’s my wife.” The photograph, seen in the deposition, showed Trump, Carroll, then spouses Ivana Trump and John Johnson. Trump was referring to the woman standing next to Johnson, who was Carroll. Afterward, Trump claimed the photo was “blurred.” Jumping on the error, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked Trump, “I take it the three women you married are all of your gender?” Trump answered in the affirmative. No less than four times, Trump was seen by jurors disparaging the attractiveness of women who appeared in court. In another video, Trump said of Leeds: “She wouldn’t be my first choice.” At a rally, Trump mocked Stoynoff in front of a roaring crowd, saying, “Look at her. Look at his words. You tell me. What do you think? I do not think so.” The fourth woman whose appearance was denigrated by Trump was Carroll’s attorney, Kaplan. “You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest,” he said during the deposition. “I hope you are not insulted.” “I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way,” Trump added. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

