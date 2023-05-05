Jamie Foxx: Jeremy Renner leads messages of support for actor as he speaks out after medical complication





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Jeremy Renner and Vin Diesel led celebrity support for Jamie Foxx after the actor opened up about his recent medical complication. Last month, Foxx’s family revealed on social media that he was being treated with great care following an unspecified incident and was already on the mend. He is believed to be still in hospital weeks after the incident, with fans sending him well wishes after his temporary replacement for the game show was announced. Beat Shazam. Wednesday, May 3, the Django Unchained The star broke her silence by sharing a message on Instagram saying: Appreciate all the love!!! feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji]. In the comments section, Renner wrote: Sending you strength and love. The Marvel star is on his own recovering from a serious snowplow incident on New Years Day, in which he broke more than 30 bones, suffered a collapsed lung and punctured his liver by a broken rib. Diesel, Courteney Cox and John Legend all added praying hand emojis to the post. Love you Jamie, wrote Mary J Blige, while her baby driver Co-star Ansel Elgort said: “You are the greatest Jamie, please get well quickly. You are a blessing to this world, we need you.” Foxx also thanked his replacement on Beat ShazamNick Cannon, for holding the fort. Enjoy you boy @nickcannon. See you soon, he wrote. Reportedly, Foxx fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia. He was filming his new action comedy movie Back to action with Cameron Diaz, who came out of acting retirement for the project. He is reportedly still under observation at a medical facility in Georgia. On April 12, Foxx’s daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corrine wrote on Instagram that her father suffered a medical emergency. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers, she said. The family requests privacy during this time. Additional reporting by Press Association

